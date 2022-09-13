Black Adam, the second trailer of the film with The Rock

Cinema

The best films to see in September in streaming and at the cinema. PHOTO

From ‘Marry Me’ with Jennifer Lopez to the awaited film with Harry Styles ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: discover the films not to miss in September

The Iceman – The Ice Road: from 5 September on Sky. A methane leak causes a disastrous collapse in a diamond mine in northern Canada. To save the trapped miners and reach the mine, you have to cross a frozen lake that could crack in the spring season

Rosanero: from 9 September on Sky: Totò, forty years old, is an emerging boss of organized crime in the Neapolitan area. Rosetta is a ten-year-old girl who is in fifth grade. One morning Totò is hit in the chest by a bullet. In that same instant, Rosetta falls from a swing and hits her head. The girl and the boss are operated on, but when they recover from the coma they both have changed