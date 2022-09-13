Black Adam, the new official trailer of the DC movie with Dwayne Johnson

If we wanted to define Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in a nutshell he would be a very nasty Superman, to the point that it seems difficult to compare him to Shazam! (Zachary Levy) of whom she is the nemesis, or rather anterihero, in comics. But Black Adam has often clashed with the entire Justice League over his concept of summary justice. Now here comes the most revealing new trailer.

A long time ago…

… or five thousand years ago, the wizard Shazam decided to give the powers of the gods to the hero of Kahndaq Teth-Adam (Johnson), for his goodness of character and his courage, making him the king of the country. But absolute power corrupts absolutely and when his family was killed, Teth-Adam decided to free the Seven Deadly Sins, killing thousands. Hence Shazam’s decision to lock him in an eternal prison, more or less. Nowadays a group of mercenaries inadvertently frees him. Black Adam is very angry and wreaks havoc.

Justice Society

From the first steps in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow recently DC’s Stargirl, the Warner / DC Comics duo is giving a lot of space to the Justice Society of America. So here comes Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) who calls them to stop her trail of destruction. This JSA is made up of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), the greatest sorcerer in the DC universe (but he was born in 1940, twenty-three years before Doctor Strange), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge, The invisible man2020) seen right in Legends of Tomorrow with another face, here become the reincarnation of the Egyptian prince who had imprisoned Black Adam. Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, able to control his molecular structure and manipulate his size and strength. In this case, he came long after Ant-Man. Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone, able to control the wind and generate sound. But there is a real supervillain, Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari, The Old Guard and upcoming sequel), which owes its powers to the demons of hell. And we can’t forget Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest), a university professor and resistance fighter from Kahndaq.

Black Adam is expected to arrive in our cinemas on October 20, we leave you with the most recent trailer in Italian and in the original language.