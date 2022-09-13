Black Adam: fans in Mexico make an epic fail when promoting The Rock’s new tape

Lfans of the tigers, from Liga MX had unfortunate moments this Saturday afternoon at their stadium, “El Volcn” in the city of Monterrey, Mexico, both on the field and in the stands. The representative team of the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo León fell in their match against lenwith an own goal, but also an embarrassing event in the stands.

Since Thursday, September 8, the team’s official Twitter account published a video with the participation of Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” to promote the premiere of his most recent film, “Black Adam”scheduled for next October 20.

The actor sends a greeting to the fans of the Mexican team, self-styled “The Incomparable” and tells them not to miss the premiere of the film and that this Saturday (September 10) there will be a surprise: the “presence” of Black Adam in the building through the screens of the stadium, promotional t-shirts and the formation of a mosaic in the stands.

But apparently, those in charge of showing the posters that make up the mosaic did not practice enough and had one of those moments known as “epic fail”, because the image that they formed at half time of the game had nothing to do with the one that showed rock in their promotional video.

The countless criticisms of the Black Adam mosaic

In fact, in the panoramic shots of the mosaic attempt, the message is not understood because the text is completely out of order, so users on social networks began to mock the failure, saying that “The message was pixelated.”

The fans of other teams also took the opportunity to tell the Tigres fans that “they only had one task and they did it wrong,” so surely “the dc superheroes They won’t contact you again for some kind of promotion.”

Tigres is currently in fifth position in the 2022 Apertura after 14 games with a total of 24 points, 2 points behind Santos Lagunawhich occupies the last direct place in the leaguealthough he has lost his last two games.