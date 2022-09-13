Bill DeMott hints at the return of Tough Enough

WWE has taken a new path after the departure of Vince McMahon and the incorporation of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at the top of the company’s management team. We have seen how the company has gone back a while to rehire and reuse NXT talent, and for that reason there is speculation of more possibilities.

The former wrestler and former WWE coach Bill DeMott is one of the people has speculated in recent hours with the return of a project from the past: Tough Enough. The talent search contest for WWE that held its last edition in 2015 and since then it has been speculated that it could be broadcast again.

DeMott wrote the following message on Twitter in the last few hours, along with a promotional photo of Toungh Ennough with Booker T, Steve Austin and Demott himself: “Is it time to get this group back together and have another number 1 show on @USA_Network? We can be ready and we are #ToughEnough!” Subsequently, Adam Pearce answered DeMott in the affirmative.



Bill DeMott was fired from WWE in 2015 for misconduct and unprofessional behavior. Years later, a photograph came to light in which Luke Gallows was seen performing a naked stinkface on Zack Ryder, a practice that, at the time, was said to have been carried out by order of DeMott, although he has always claimed that it was Ryder who volunteered to receive the move in exchange for him and his companions having the day off.

As for Tough Enough, in 2018 there was speculation about his possible return because WWE registered a right to goods and services on the famous brand on October 25. The reality show aired between 2001 and 2004, and returned between 2011 and 2015. Tough Enough has seen familiar faces from WWE who at the time tried to win a contract and seek fame, such as Mandy Rose, Jackie Gayda, Matt Morgan or The Miz, among others. The show was always backed by Triple H, who is currently the General Manager of WWE.

