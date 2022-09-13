Beat Saber’s success starts to slow down

Is Beat Saber starting to run out of steam?

For years, the best-selling game on all VR platforms, number one on all charts, has been Beat Saber. However, this summer it has been seen how it has yielded that position to other titles, especially to one that is still in the early access phase, incomplete: Blade & Sorcery.

If we go to the category of “Best Sellers” in Meta Quest, it is usual to see that the lightsabers of Beat Saber are losing the fight against the steel ones Blade & Sorcery.

The Rift store may not have to be taken into account, but in it the Bonelab advertisement, a continuation of Boneworksgave a new impetus to this, placing it in first position, followed by the fantasy game and fight of WarpFrog. The rhythm game has to settle for the bronze medal.

On Steam there has always been more competition, rivals like Half-Life: Alyx, Pavlov, Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, VTol, Skyrim VR, Blade & Sorcery they have never made it easy for Beat Saber.

On PlayStation VR he is still king and his word is law, and we are sure he will be until the death of this platform, or when he abdicates in favor of PS VR2 in the first quarter of 2023.

We’ve been cutting cubes with lightsabers since May 2018, it’s been over 4 years since its release, and no one can deny the success of Beat Saber and its influence, with more clone offspring than Julio Iglesias is credited with. It wasn’t the first VR rhythm game, but it was the one that mixed the right ingredients to become the “Coca-Cola” of virtual reality.

One of his biggest fans is John Carmack himself, a regular and expert player, who has held him up as an example on more than one occasion and pointed out his virtues:

– Mechanics so simple and easy to understand that anyone can play a game.

– Easy to play, yes, “casual” title, but also difficult to master.

– Absolutely “streamable”, ideal for streaming, pure dope for YouTube, Twitch, Tik Toketc.

– Offers a satisfying game cycle. Sessions of 5, 15, 30 minutes, or until the body can take it.

– Can be used as a casual game, or as a fitness app.

– Visually appealing, the neon lights attract players like moths.

– Addictive electronic music, and dozens of DLC’s of successful singers and bands.

– Dodge all the initial barriers of the VR, a success that deserves to be developed.

The original rejection of virtual reality is usually caused by reasons such as that VR is dizzy, that it is necessary to have a large free space or that the interactions do not feel natural.

Beat Saber it is played from a fixed position, it is not necessary to move, it does not cause dizziness. It is a game in which the typical comfort options (teleport, turn by degrees, vignette) do not compute.

It doesn’t make sense to talk about collisions either, or about realistic physics, and the closest thing to an interaction with an object is to grab those lightsabers and wave them in the air by slashing them in a virtual setting, an action that fits perfectly with what we are doing in the real world, picking up solid-feeling controllers and moving like crazy.

Beat Saber is the most popular VR game, and a real goose that lays the golden eggs. On the occasion of its fourth anniversary, the managers of the studio that created it and continues to develop it, the Czechs from Beat Games They shared, among other data, that this title had generated 60 million dollars in revenue in 2020 and 100 million dollars in revenue in 2021.

The studio was acquired by the company that was then Facebook, now Meta. In one of his many lawsuits with the FTC (United States Federal Trade Commission), on accusations of monopoly for the acquisition of the Supernatural fitness app studio, representatives of Mark Zuckerberg’s company used the brutal success of Beat Saber as an argument in favor of the fact that this does not prevent the emergence of other rhythm games with similar characteristics, nor that there are veteran rivals that continue to eat their share of the cake (Synth Riders). The data they gave was that in 2021 Beat Saber generated more income than the next five applications most important boards in the Meta store.

So when we talk about this rhythm game maybe running out of steam, it’s kind of like what happens to the richest people when there’s an economic crisis, Goal Y Beat Games They can continue sleeping, perhaps too much on their laurels, but don’t worry, the game is still very profitable.

If the trend of losing popularity and sales of Beat Saber continues and it is not something isolated, it is not surprising or alarmed. The reasons could be several, starting because it is a game that is already four years old, and whose most recent novelties are well received, yes, but they do not seem to generate enthusiasm.

Among the latest attempts to revamp the formula are new gameplay mechanics and lighting, a PC-only beta level editor, one-handed levels, and more.

None of this has been a revolution, a new impulse, as if it were the 360º scenarios, mixed reality or multiplayer mode. In addition, it seems that the publication of DLC’s has put the brakes on, or at least they are less flashy releases, perhaps abusing electronic music and choosing less relevant musicians or groups than at the beginning. There have been packs featuring songs from best-selling stars like Lady Gaga, BTS, Green Day, Linkin Park, Billie Eilish and more.

However, although there have been packs of pop, rock or hip-hop music, most have been their own electronic music or artists known in those circuits. Names with a true popular pull are missing, it is strange that there is not a single Latin theme in Beat Saberwhen reggaeton artists and their variants like Bad Bunny are among the most listened to worldwide.

Yes Coldplay is capable of selling thousands of tickets in seconds, surely a pack with his best songs would be a success, as would happen with a DLC dedicated to Taylor Swift. And if we go to classic pop or rock names, the possibilities are endless: Queen, Madonna, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, etc. However, the last musical content that the game has received are two measly electronic remixes of songs from the game itself, and personally, not even being free, I have downloaded them.

Could it be that the study Beat Games Are you already working on another project? If so, is there any chance that it won’t be a Beat Saber 2?