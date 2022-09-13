Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, ​​summary, goals and result of the Champions League match

Live match: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 90+3 | IT’S OVER!! Bayern takes the victory over Barcelona, ​​which was not convincing in the first half in which they had several scoring opportunities. The German box found the goal in fixed tactics and in a blink nailed the second. HERE the CHRONICLE. Thank you very much to each and everyone for joining us minute by minute.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 90 | Three minutes are added. Bayern will take the victory, second in the current edition of the Champions League. The good run of the Germans in the group stage will continue.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 87 | Ferran Torres receives in the area, a shot that Kimmich touches and goes down the baseline. He will come to the corner for the visit.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 80 | There will be four changes, two per team. Sané and Musiala leave for Bayern, Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch enter; for Barcelona it’s all for Busquets and Dembélé, Franck Kessié and Ansu Fati enter.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 74 | A new warning arrives, it is for Kimmich for a clear shirt pull towards Frenkie de Jong. It is the third yellow card of the game.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 70 | The Spanish respond by sending Eric García to the field, Christensen leaves.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 69 | There is a change of premises. Serge Gnabry enters, Mané leaves. Fresh air for the German team’s offensive.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 63 | TO THE POST! What a play Pedri and Lewandowski put together. Wall inside the area, the Spaniard is left alone and tries to define with a touch from above. The ball hits the vertical.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 61 | Musiala with new notice! The young man takes the ball, bets on the singles and hits a left-footed shot that goes to one side.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 61 | There are two moves by Xavi. Raphinha and Gavi leave, Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres enter.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona | Min 54 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF BAYERN, GOOOOOOOL OF SANÉ!! The Bavarians hit again, now in action for speed. Musiala escapes quickly and filters for Sané, who is left hand in hand with ter Stegen. The German defines with a soft touch before the goalkeeper bails out.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Barcelona | Min 50 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF BAYERN, GOOOOOOOOL OF LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ!! The locals hit first thanks to the fixed tactic. Corner kick to the left, Kimmich’s center towards the first post, where Hernández dives to finish off with a header. Marcos Alonso missed the mark.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 50 | Goretzka test of medium distance! The newly admitted puts a bullet with his right leg, ter Stegen launches to send to the corner.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 48 | We have a yellow card, it’s for Busquets for a foul on Musiala. Second admonished in the match.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 46 | There was a change at halftime. Sabitzer left, the one who entered is Leon Goretzka.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 46 | Actions resumed in Germany and Barcelona warned first with a shot by Raphinha from outside the area.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Minimum 45+1 | We reach the end of the first part, the scoreboard does not move despite the opportunities on goal. Intense game that we are experiencing in Germany.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min. 42 | Dembélé falls inside the area! The Frenchman runs into the kitchen from the right and is knocked down. The referee lets the play run.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min. 42 | Near Lewa! The Pole receives again inside the area and when he is about to shoot he finds Mazraoui’s defensive sweep.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 40 | Mané and Müller do not agree, they end up getting in the way of an opportunity that seemed for more. Diagonal to the right that is not used by Bayern’s offense. We entered the last five of the first part.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 30 | VERY CLOSE TO BAYERN! Leroy Sané shakes a couple of men off him, hooks towards the center and gives in to Sabitzer, who hits him with first intention. The right hand goes to the side.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 29 | Brilliant Davies! The Canadian shows off his speed defensively, when Lewandowski seemed to leave Raphinha alone.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 27 | The local computer answers. Mané enables Musiala, who in turn yields to the recently entered Mazraoui. The side shoots loose without problem for ter Stegen.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 26 | Raphinha with the attempt! Good wall between the Brazilian and Lewandowski. The 22’s shot barely misses the side of the post.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | min 21 | There is a change from Bayern, forced by Pavard’s injury. The one who enters is Noussair Mazraoui.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 20 | NEW AGAIN! The German once again covered up an attempt by Lewandowski, who headed in after a service from Marcos Alonso down the left side. Great intervention by the goalkeeper.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min. 19 | We have the first yellow card of the match, it’s for Sabitzer for a late tackle on Busquets.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | min 17 | LEWANDOWSKI LOSES IT! Good individual action by Dembélé, qualification for Gavi who serves towards Robert. The Pole controls and throws it over the top.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 13 | NEUER ERROR AT OUTPUT! The German tries to get out playing short but ends up giving the ball to Lewandowski. Upamecano’s reaction is timely to send to the corner.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 10 | New arrival of the Spanish team, center from the right and Lewandowski’s header that goes over the crossbar.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 9 | NEUER IN THE BACKGROUND! The first of real danger arrives in the arches. Good collective action from Barcelona, ​​Lewandowski steals, right action towards the center of the area, Pedri receives from Gavi, cuts and shoots from the left. The shot had a goal label, but Neuer’s saving leg appeared.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 6 | Another timid warning from Bayern. Mané commands the attack, leaving it for Musiala to meet with the intervention of Busquets and Araujo’s complement. The young forward of the locals begins to get between the lines.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 2 | Error in the exit of Busquets, Mané presses and the ball is at the feet of Musiala, who mistakes his pass to Sané.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Barcelona | Min 1 | START THE PARTY! The Blaugrana team moves, which today wears gray, with the cross in red and blue. Bayern comes out with its traditional uniform in red.

1:57 PM | THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ANTHEM SOUNDS. Everything ready to experience one of the most anticipated matches in the entire group stage of the most important tournament at club level. Let’s go with the actions!

1:50 PM | The two teams appear in the tunnels! Greeting between some rivals and Lewandowski who practically greets each of his former teammates. We’ll see who gets the top Group C, which was active a few minutes ago with Inter’s 0-2 victory in their visit to Viktoria Plzen.

1:45 PM | APPLAUSE FOR LEWANDOWSKI! In Munich they will never forget the Polish striker, who was greeted with a standing ovation. This is how number 9 thanked the followers.

How to watch the Bayern Munich match against Barcelona live?

1:40 PM | The match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona can be followed live on TV through HBO Max.

1:30 PM | Without a doubt, the precedent that sounds the most for this Tuesday’s game is the one that occurred on August 14, 2020, when Barcelona was eliminated by Bayern in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In a single match tie, the visiting team he won 2-8 at the Camp Nou.

That afternoon, the party for the Munich team featured goals from Thomas Muller (2), Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Philippe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski (2), the latter current footballer for the Catalans.

1:15 PM | The German team starts as a favorite if we look at the background, since he has won eight of his 11 Champions League games against Barcelona (one draw and two losses). In the group stage, the Bavarians’ record is perfect: four wins in the same number of games.

Confirmed alignment of Barcelona

1:05 PM | Let’s go with the XI of Barcelona! As expected, Lewandowski is starting. Christensen and Marcos Alonso also appear.

The Blaugrana team will take the field as follows: Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Marcos Alonso, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembélé and Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich line-up confirmed

1:00 PM | We have lineups! We start with Bayern, which will start with: Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernández, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller, Sadio Mané and Jamal Musiala.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona will star in a match in the UEFA champions league. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of MARCA Claro! My name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the match corresponding to day 2 of Group C. The match will start at 2 PM (Central Mexico time) at the Allianz Arena.

Without a doubt, a game that draws attention not only for the quality of both templates, but also for the reunion of Bayern and Robert Lewandowski, current scorer of the Spanish team. The Pole returns to what was his home for eight years.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match played?

The game will be played at Allianz Arena, a venue located north of Munich, in Germany. It was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity for 75 thousand spectators.