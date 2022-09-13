At the Emmy Awards, ‘The Squid Game’ looks to sweep

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards kicked off this Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a lavish musical number marking the return in style of the biggest party on television after two editions diminished by the pandemic.

“You can see today is a party,” said US television diva Oprah Winfrey, presenting the night’s first award, best actor in a miniseries, to Michael Keaton for “Dopesick.”

Preceded by a glamorous red carpet, in the so-called Oscar of television the bloodthirsty Korean series “The Squid Game” seeks to make history.

Dark and violent denunciation of the excesses of capitalism, in which wretches kill each other during cruel children’s games in the hope of winning millions, the worldwide success of Netflix could become the star of this competition, equivalent to the Oscars of the television in the United States.

A success that would follow in the footsteps of the Korean film “Parasite”, which won the Oscar for best film in 2020.

But to win at Monday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles, he will need to topple the award-winning “Succession,” which follows a powerful family whose members conspire with each other and leads the competition with 25 nominations.

“It’s pretty tough to go up against this behemoth of HBO,” said Deadline columnist Pete Hammond.

However, Hammond is bidding on the best actor award for Lee Jung-jae, the lead in “The Squid Game,” which would make him the first winner of this award for a non-English language performance.

The South Korean series began the day winning four trophies in the Creative Emmys pre-gala, in which several of the minor categories are distributed, including the one that Lee Yoo-mi won as best guest actress in a dramatic series.

The series “Severance” (Apple TV +), a disturbing metaphor about the world of work, and “Ozark” (Netflix), which explores money laundering and the vices of the American middle class, also aspire to the award for best dramatic series.

In this genre, Zendaya is expected to repeat, who in 2020 became the youngest to win the statuette for best actress thanks to her role in “Euphoria”.

When it comes to the comedy genre, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV +), winner last year, looks well positioned to retain the title. In the series, Jason Sudeikis plays an American football coach who takes over the reins of an English soccer team.

Nominated in the category for best comedy actor, he faces Bill Hader, for his role as a hitman who dreams of being a Hollywood star in the series “Barry”, which he resumes after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Among women, Jean Smart is expected to win best actress again for her performance in “Hacks,” a comedy in which she plays an aging Las Vegas comedian forced to reinvent herself on stage.

As it happens every year, the miniseries category brings new blood.

(Photo: AFP).

Four of the five contenders are inspired by real scandals.

“Dopesick” examines America’s addiction to opiates; “The Dropout” tackles the fraud staged by the medical start-up Theranos; “Pam and Tommy” goes over the underbelly of Pamela Anderson’s sex tape release; and “Inventing Anna,” which tells the story of a young Russian woman who deceives New York’s elite by posing as a wealthy German heiress.

But in this hotly contested race, the tragicomic satire “The White Lotus,” which tackles the environmental hypocrisy of a Hawaiian luxury hotel, is the pundits’ favourite.

“I think it’s almost guaranteed that Michael Keaton will be voted best actor in a miniseries” for his role in “Dopesick,” predicts Hammond. Critics also anticipate an award for Amanda Seyfried, who plays the disgraced boss of Theranos in “The Dropout.”

all nominees HBO drama series “Succession” leads the pack with 25 nominations, followed by comedy series “Ted Lasso” and miniseries “The White Lotus,” both with 20. – Best Drama Series –

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) “Euphoria” (HBO) “Ozarks” (Netflix) Severance (Apple TV+) “The Squid Game” (Netflix) Stranger Things” (Netflix) “Succession” (HBO) “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) – Best Comedy Series –

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “Barry” (HBO) “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) “Hacks” (HBO) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video) “Only Murders In The Building” (Hulu) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) “What We Do In The Shadows” (FX) Best Actor in a Drama Series –

Jason Bateman, “Ozarks” Brian Cox, “Succession” Lee Jung-jae, “The Squid Game” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Adam Scott, “Severance” Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – Best Actress in a Drama Series –

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozarks” Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” Zendaya, “Euphoria” – Best Actor in a Comedy Series –

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Bill Hader, “Barry” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Best actress in a comedy series –

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Jean Smart, “Hacks” – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series –

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Park Hae-soo, “The Squid Game” Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” John Turturro, “Severance” Christopher Walken, “Severance” Oh Yeong-su, “The Squid Game” – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series –

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” Julia Garner, “Ozarks” Jung Ho-yeon, “The Squid Game” Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Sidney Sweeney, “Euphoria” Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series –

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” Henry Winkler, “Barry” Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” – Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series –

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Hannah Eibinder, “Hacks” Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso” Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Best Miniseries –

“Dopesick” (Hulu) “The Dropout” (Hulu) “Inventing Anna” (Netflix) “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) “The White Lotus” (HBO) Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie –

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage” Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” – Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie –

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” Margaret Qualley, “Maid” Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television –

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus” Will Poulter, “Dopesick” Seth Roger. “Pam&Tommy” Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus” – Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television –

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus” Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” Sidney Sweeney, “The White Lotus” Mare Winningham, “Dopesick” – Series with the most nominations –

“Succession” – 25 “Ted Lasso” – 20 “The White Lotus” – 20 “Hacks” – 17 “Only Murders in the Building” – 17 “Euphoria” – 16 “Barry” – 14 “Dopesick” – 14 Severance – 14 “The Squid Game” – 14

