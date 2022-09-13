Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici on the soundtrack of the film ‘Me Time

Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici took to social media to share a clip from the film, which is now available to stream on Netflix, to celebrate its track on the soundtrack. Such an event is clearly a huge achievement for the producers and offers an exciting new era for the single and a chance for new fans to discover it.

The clip shows a slightly beaten Kevin Hart walking out of a room before taking a shot of tequila as he walks towards what appears to be a large dance circle next to a wooden sculpture. The African rhythm and the voices of the track making the perfect soundtrack for the moment.

The single, which has already racked up over 127 million streams on Spotify alone, since the film debuted on August 26 for users. While the single has been immensely popular within the dance music community, the placement within a major movie with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg it allows a whole new audience to discover the music and it seems that has been the case.

‘Great Spirit’ has arrived at 200 best songs of Shazamen the United States, landing at number 117 this week as some viewers are clearly discovering the music for first time six years after its initial release. Since the track was certified gold in 2019, it looks like it was built for the long haul, especially every three years, as this most recent achievement follows the timeline.