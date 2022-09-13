Announces the return of an ex-lagunero

The Eagles are looking for a historic tenth victory against Santos Laguna and therefore decided to announce the return of a former Shire.

America receives this Wednesday Santos Lagunain the pending duel of the Matchday 5 of Opening Tournament 2022. Fernando Ortíz’s team seeks to continue on a roll and to give the team a boost of spirit, this Monday the return of a player who in the past defended the shirt of the Warriors.

It is well known by all that both teams have been involved in various exchanges of footballers for years. Some deals worked out, others didn’t, but in the case of Diego Valdés can say that the Eagles did a great deal until now.

After an irregular start in the Apertura 2022, the Chilean midfielder received the trust of Tano Ortíz and today he looks unstoppable, adding four goals and four assists, although in the previous match against Necaxa he did not see action due to muscle fatigue.

In order not to risk their “10”, the azulcrema team decided to rest them, but from this Monday he returned to training and aims to be a starter against Santos at the Azteca Stadium, where the goal is to get the tenth victory in a row and secure the leadership of the Liga MX.

Fernando Ortíz will define his eleven this Tuesday

During practice this Tuesday, the America coaching staff will define the starting lineup that will take to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula field this Wednesday. In addition to the return of Diego Valdés, it remains to be seen if Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Cáceres, Brian Rodríguez or Roger Martínez are given minutes, this thinking about the National Classic of the weekend.

