Anna Kendrick denounces toxic relationships with “Alice, Darling” in Toronto | The USA Newspaper

Toronto (Canada), (EFE).- Actress Anna Kendrick, who recently revealed her experience as a victim of psychological abuse, was the protagonist at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with the world premiere of “Alice, Darling” , a drama about a woman trapped in a toxic romantic relationship.

“Alice, Darling” is the directorial debut of Mary Nighy, daughter of British actors Bill Nighy and Diana Quick, and its cast includes, in addition to Kendrick, Kaniethiio Horn, Wunmi Mosaku and Charlie Carrick.

The world premiere of the film, in which Carrick plays Simon, Alice’s suffocating boyfriend (Kendrick), who exerts continuous pressure on his partner with a subtle but devastating psychological abuse, has been preceded by the revelations of the American actress about her own experiences.

Kendrick, 37, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Up in the Air” (2009), confessed last week that during filming she was recovering from her own experience with “emotional abuse.” and psychological abuse.

In an interview with “People” magazine, Kendrick explained that his representative sent him the script for “Alice, Darling”, written by Alanna Francis, who is also the author of the script “The Rest of Us” (2019), because he knew his situation.

PERSONAL EXPERIENCE

“I was in a situation where I loved and trusted that person more than myself. So when that person tells you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that everything you think is happening is not happening, your life becomes very confusing very quickly,” she stated.

Kendrick has also explained that she decided to take part in Nighy’s film, which is shot entirely in and around Toronto, because the script was different from many other movies about abusive relationships and seemed similar to what she was experiencing.

In “Alice, Darling,” Nighy, Kendrick, and the rest of the cast deliver that trickle of manipulation and pressure that ultimately turns into a destructive relationship.

“Alice, Darling” is one of a growing number of films directed by female directors that are gaining critical attention at the 47th edition of the Toronto show, which opened on September 8 and will end on the 18th of this month.

Films and directors such as “The Woman King”, by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Women Talking”, by Sarah Polley, “Catherine Called Birdy”, by Lena Dunham, “When Morning Comes”, by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, or “Prisoner’s Daughter” by Catherine Hardwicke.

Latin American and Spanish cinema is also represented in this edition by directors such as Elena Rodríguez Riera, Claudia Sainte-Luce, Laura Baumeister or Lina Rodríguez.

The second premiere of Sunday’s Gala program is the latest film from the prolific American director, writer and producer Tyler Perry, “A Jazzman’s Blues”.

The film, whose script was the first that Perry wrote in 1995 at the beginning of his career, is performed by Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfieffer and Austin Scott, among others, will be released in theaters on September 16 and a week later It will be released on the Netflix platform.

RACISM IN THE USA

Set in the deep South of America in the 1940s, “A Jazzman’s Blues” follows two young black lovers, Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), who meet again years later when their Lives have radically changed.

The film has attracted the favor of critics and has the important participation of musician Terence Blanchard, a regular collaborator with director Spike Lee.

Also this Sunday, the film “El suplente” by Argentine director Diego Lerman will be premiered at the Toronto festival, with its main roles played by Juan Minujin, Alfredo Castro, Bárbara Lennie and Rita Cortese.

“El suplente” is a co-production between Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain and France, centered on a teacher who must leave his post in Buenos Aires when one of his students is threatened by a local drug trafficker.

After its premiere on Sunday night in Toronto, the film will be screened at the San Sebastian Film Festival where it will compete in the Official Section to try to win the Golden Shell of the Spanish festival.

Along with the substitute, TIFF has programmed this Sunday the creations of two Colombian artists: “So Much Tenderness”, by director Lina Rodríguez, and LIDO TV, by singer Lido Pimienta.