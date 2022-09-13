Ana Obregón remembers her son Aless Lequio with some heartbreaking words

28 months have passed since the sad death of Aless, the son of Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio. The actress, who seems to be recovering little by little from such immense pain, has wanted to remember it with some cheerful photographs of her together with her son sharing an evening on the streets of New York.

As Ana says, although at first glance it may seem like a happy scene, the harsh reality was that at that time, September 2018, the young man was undergoing treatment for the cancer he was suffering from. At that time, Aless had already undergone 30 chemotherapy sessions to stop the progress of his disease.

The television presenter has posted a photograph on her Instagram profile and has let off steam by explaining how she feels: “I am still here without you, love of my life, adding months to your absence, with a pain that over time increases with intensity. unbearable and a mother’s love that over time multiplies by infinity”.

Thanks to her loved ones, her siblings, her friends and all those people who love her, the actress has managed to resume her life little by little. Just a few weeks ago she announced very excited that the Aless Lequio Foundation was already a reality, something that makes her especially excited to be able to contribute her grain of sand in cancer research.