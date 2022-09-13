Alberto Lati does “home office” in Qatar metro: shows luxury

The study “State of Remote Work 2021” have insights where did it evolve from? home office.

Alberto Latti is one of the journalists who is preparing for the coverage of the World Cup in qatar and decided to do home office in the metro of the Arab capital, showing the luxury of public transport in that city and the potential of public spaces in first world nations.

The home office It was one of the great trends inherited by the health contingency in talent management in the labor market and the tasks in this market have become an indisputable guideline, of understanding what is worth in the market and what should not be considered in these circumstances. where one factor is key and that is to understand what elements help to understand the consumer.

Based on study “State of Remote Work 2021” it is noted in which places the professionals with the possibility of working outside the office contemplated, to carry out their tasks.

According to these projections, the 39 percent he did it in his bedrooms; a 39 percent in the dining room; 38 percent in the living room; an important 31 percent I did it in spaces of co-working Y 24 percent He did it outdoors.

The insights found by the study, give a guideline of a very important phenomenon in the market and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands seem to get more and more involved with the consumer, at a time when he must make strategic decisions, how to manage your work

Looking at the research cited above, it is important to see how it transcends the co-working and outdoor spaces, as new key points for talent management, so it is important to see the story starring Alberto Lattiwhere he reveals how he can work in the luxurious metro of the city of qatar.

Given the new trends in talent management, where incidents such as working from the Qatar metro become guidelines, due to work habits inherited by the health contingency, today more than ever a very important point to consider has been revealed and it is the that has to do with the way in which brands end up getting involved with the consumer, based on these habits.

One of the adaptations starbucks recently made in its points of sale, is that it would accept all the guests of its restaurants so that they could make home office from these stores, so it normalized the work from its cafeterias and with this it has made clear a very important element in the market and it is the one that has to do with the way in which the brands are rethinking their operation. WeWorkfor example, began to enable some branches in classrooms, so that universities could teach distance classes, but now in spaces of co-workingconverted into classrooms.

Latti’s bold home office

Alberto Latti is a journalist specializing in sports sources and is in Arab lands, where many have begun their coverage of the World Cup, one of the sporting events in which the most is invested in guidelines and sponsorships, due to the illusion of competition with which this sport has been sold for centuries.

When the austere Qatari metro becomes your private office. pic.twitter.com/Ylb4VUSDg9 — Alberto Lati (@albertolati) September 13, 2022

Facing this edition, a simple anecdote revealed the lifestyle of Qatar, now with a journalist who said to do home office in the comfort of the metro of those cities.

These anecdotes continue to patent the habit of remote work and how workspaces are today important points that serve to understand the market and, most importantly, define activities that today are outstanding in the way talent is managed. .

