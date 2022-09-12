Zac Efron abandons the vegan diet: now he tries with intermittent fasting

Zac Efron has decided to abandon the vegan diet (although he supports it morally): now he reintroduces meat and tries intermittent fasting.

by Manuela 12 September 2022

Zac Efron gave his goodbye to the vegan diet: the actor decided to change his diet as his body was exhausted after two years of a plant-based diet. But he stated that, morally, he still wants to be vegan (sort of “Come on, let’s remain friends” in the nutritional field). But what will he eat now? Well, apparently she reintroduced meat into her diet, even though she decided to give it a try intermittent fasting.

Zac Efron, 34, had been vegan for two years. Except that, as he explained to Men’s Healthbegan to feeling too tired. Her body couldn’t process the vegetables right, which is why she decided to say bye-bye to the vegan diet and try something new.

After taking several food sensitivity tests, Efron admitted to following one now high protein diet: he only has two meals a day, but in each of them there is meat. Also, before starting meals, he drinks apple cider vinegar. All following the intermittent fasting: the fast is broken at 11, the time of day in which he eats a soup of meat and vegetable broth with a protein such as chicken or elk. Okay, I know it sounds weird, but he lives in the USA, home of moose.

Then I fast again until the end of the day, when he eats the second meal of more meat and a healthy carbohydrate like quinoa or sweet potatoes. This also means that, finally, Efron can once again enjoy one of his favorite foods: le entrails. Apparently the star of High School Musical loves liver with onions.

However, the actor admitted that he has some regrets regarding this change in his lifestyle: morally would like to still be veganbut his body requires more (from the series “It’s not you, it’s me”).