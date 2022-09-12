WWE: Madcap Moss expects a return to WWE from Emma

In a recent interview for the media Busted Open Radio, mad cap moss revealed that he would like his wife and fighter, Tenille Dashwoodwill return one day to WWE. Dashwood worked for the company under the name of emma until the 2017being NXT where it was most important.

At the end of August, Dashwood ad through his social networks that he was no longer under contract with IMPACT Wrestlingwith whom he had been working since 2019after several months of treatment for a health problem that took her away from the ring since 2018. With IMPACT she teamed up with Madison Rayne (The Influence) and captured the World Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice 2022.

Since his departure from WWE for a mutual agreement between both partiesEmma was competing in companies of the independent scene of the United States, being IMPACT and Ring of Honor of the most outstanding. In addition, it was part of the tournament for the then newly created ROH Women of Honor Championship in 2018being defeated by who would be the future champion, Sumie Sakaiin semifinals.

These were Moss’s statements for the media: “I run the risk of being branded as partial, since Tenille and I are a couple in real life, but I would love to see her again in WWE. I think that she still had a lot to offer since her first step here and it was great help for women to have more and more opportunities in wrestling. She’s also great in the ring and I want her back in the company.”

