With a “disappointing” performance at the Italian GP, ​​according to the international press

“Disappointing”. Sergio Perez didn’t have the Italian Grand Prix what he expected, because he started from 13th place due to a penalty, and at the beginning he had problems with his brake disc, so he could only reach sixth position.

Given all this, the international press cataloged the performances of the Mexican in the Monza Circuitwith a rating of seven being the highest, while a five was the lowest.

Planet F1 (Qualifying: 7): “Not a day to truly judge Perez’s current form, recently underwhelming, because he made a pit stop on lap seven and a smoking front right brake disc suggested his participation could be in jeopardy. But he finished in P6 having started 13th and admitted afterwards that his race had been ‘a disaster’ because of that initial problem”.

Crash (Rating: 6): “It was another pitiful ranking display from Perez, as he qualified nearly a second below teammate Verstappen. The Mexican’s recovery on Sunday was hampered by an early pit stop after puncturing his front tires. He did manage to recover to sixth place, but all in all, it was another disappointing weekend.”

motor box (Qualification: 6): “On a track like this and with the aerodynamic efficiency available to him, he fought hard and finished last among the best drivers. Part of his justification is the overheating problem that he had in the front right immediately after the pit stop, but this aspect is also the result, partly of a technical problem, but partly of driving”.

The Race (Rating: 5): “In the midst of struggling to manage the brakes due to an overheating problem in the front right, Perez he made solid progress and was seventh when the late safety car deployed after making a second stop. Norris’ vocal para promoted him to sixth place. He was again vastly outclassed by his team-mate and below the potential of the car.”

