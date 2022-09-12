This has been its radical transformation
The singer has undergone a number of changes over the years
By: Javier Garcia
Christina Aguilera has been consolidated as one of the most representative artists in the industrybecause beyond his musical work, his philanthropic and humanitarian contributions also stand out.
The interpreter of ‘Genie In a Bottle’ has sold over 75 million records Over the years, in addition to topping the charts during the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.
Christina Aguilera is one of the most successful artists in the industry
your trajectory has been marked by a constant evolution, both musical and physical which has become a representative image of the different facets through which it has traveled during its long journey on stage.
This has been the radical transformation of Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera began her career at a very young age when he joined a new version of the TV show ‘mickey mouse club‘, where he met other celebrities, including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake Y Ryan Gosling.
Their first album namesake, was published in August 1999 and became a phenomenon when it reached number one, just a few hours after its release, becoming one of the few singers to achieve this feat with their first record material.
Christina Aguilera was very successful with the release of her debut album
2002 would mark a turning point for Christina Aguilera with his third album titled ‘Stripped’for which decided to incorporate an alter ego named Xtina that surprised his fans during the promotion for his rebellious girl new image.
However, the artist accused executives from your record company noting that they put a lot of pressure on her to stay very thin.
Christina Aguilera opted for a rebellious image in 2002
Despite the constant tension, Christina Aguilera made the decision to show herself as she isa situation that triggered a series of problems with the label about the reaction that the public would have to this change.
Since then, it has remained firm in its decision and has even stood up to people who criticized her for making this decision, proving that his talent comes first.