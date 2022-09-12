These are all the novelties that we can already test

It’s here. The new version of the operating system that gives life to our iPhone has arrived. Apple has just released iOS 16 alongside watchOS 9. Operating systems that They come loaded with the most interesting news. Let’s review the main ones.

News on all fronts

The most striking novelty of iOS 16, without a doubt, is the customization of the iPhone lock screen. Now we can place widgets on it, but also change the time layout and even see more information next to the date. In addition, we can create personalized wallpapers with emojis, place our favorite photos as random wallpapers and much more.

Besides of new design for notifications, which come from the bottom, we now have more systems to control them and make sure we get the ones we want at all times. Thanks to improvements in focus states and focus state filters, we can now hide certain information at certain times.

In the Messages app we can now edit messages to correct any errors or undo the sending if we have made the wrong person, for example. Plus, sharing documents collaboratively is easier than ever. Continuing with the messages, but moving to Mail, we find the ability to schedule sends, undo sends and receive notifications to attend to certain messages later.

In this update Apple has improved LiveText, which, for example, now works on videos, and dictation, which we can now use while writing. In Maps we can configure routes with multiple stops, while in the Wallet app we can track our orders. In addition to redesigning the Home app, now we can use Fitness only with the iPhone and, even if we don’t have an Apple Watch, close our motion ring.

And much more, really. The list of novelties is really long. From being able to see the battery percentage in the iPhone status bar to being able to create quick notes. News that we can enjoy on all iPhones starting with iPhone SE 2nd generation and iPhone 8. Let’s go there.