The most anticipated films for 2023: the next releases
Fans are starting to return to theaters in droves, and excitement for new movies hasn’t been this high in years. With plenty of great actors and directors set to make great movies in 2022, it’s time to look a little further. Many highly anticipated blockbusters will hit the big screen in 2023, from historical biopics to Marvel action extravaganzas.
In 2022 we’ve already experienced great wealth, with indie gems and instant blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, we’re looking at you) arriving in numbers we haven’t seen in a long time. With movies like nope, Bullet Train, Don’t Worry Darling Y Avatar: The Shape of Waterwe haven’t seen anything yet, but the middle of the year is as good as any other time to look a little further.
Every year is packed with great movies, whether they’re sequels to big franchises, opening new ones, or big-budget shows that seem poised to grab our attention whatever the subject. In this sense, 2023 is no different. In fact, it may be one of the most successful years we’ve ever seen.
We’ve got sci-fi epics, horror sequels, and more Spider-Man related movies than you might think. In other words, it’s going to be a memorable year for movies. But which movies are most poised to drive you through the back wall of the theater in 2023, and when exactly will you be able to see them? Well, we’re here to help you find the biggest and best the year has to offer. And remember, that in the meantime you can pass the time with the best Netflix movies of 2022, the best HBO Max movies or the best Amazon Prime Video movies. From a villain’s origin story to holiday season blockbusters, these are the movies that will blow your mind in 2023
Advertising – Continue reading below
Little is known about the details of the plot of the next film of Christopher Nolanan adaptation of a biography about the inventor of the atomic bomb Robert Oppenheimer, but Christopher Nolan’s reputation has placed it among the most anticipated films of 2023.
But what has undoubtedly landed Nolan’s next film on this list is its cast, packed from top to bottom with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Due to its secretive nature, it appears that the actors have not been allowed to learn any details of the film’s plot before signing on, and yet the film boasts an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Kenneth Branaghamong others.
We also know a lot about Barbie, aside from a few clips we’ve seen of the production on LA’s Venice Beach, featuring stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a raunchy lyrical couture (on roller skates, no less), plus a handful of production images. We know it will be a live-action story set in the world of Barbie, co-written by Hollywood power couple Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, with the latter in the director’s chair for the third time after their hits. little women Y Lady Bird.
There was a long list of candidates to play the chocolatier, a list that included such star actors as Donald Glover and Ryan Gosling. But it was the young heartthrob Timothee Chalamet who ended up getting the part.
But the most exciting aspect of the upcoming prequel to Roald Dahl’s classic novel is its director, Paul King, who has been hired to direct the film. King just directed paddington and paddington 2, two universally beloved children’s book adaptations filled with a colorful energy that would translate perfectly into a Willy Wonka movie. It’s hard to think of a better choice for a Willy Wonka prequel, and anticipation will continue to grow as more is known about the film.
After a series of delays, the next two years will bring a new installment in the franchise. Mission: Impossiblewith the seventh film due in July 2023 and the eighth in June 2024. Christopher McQuarrie is returning for both after directing the last two M:I films, the most recent being falloutan instant classic.
The most recent M:I movies have been made famous by the incredible stunts of Tom Cruise, who seems to be trying to outdo himself with each subsequent movie. In the fourth movie, he hung from the tallest building in the world, in the fifth he hung from a plane, and in the sixth he piloted a helicopter while operating IMAX cameras. So if anyone wonders why the seventh movie is among the most anticipated of the year, it only remains to ask, what is he going to do next?
‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’
The first of three Phase 4 MCU movies on this list, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man franchise and will bring back an exciting mix of old and new characters. With the return of Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, Marvel fans should be excited for the third sequel.
Although the fifth installment of the franchise of Indiana Jones will be the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, there’s every reason to be excited about Indy’s return to the big screen. Harrison Fordwho will be 80 when the film is released, will reprise his iconic role at the center of the film.
The film, still untitled, will also be directed by the director of Logan, James Mangold, which gives fans every reason to be excited about what he could do with another great character. If this is a swan song for Indiana Jones, like Logan was for Wolverine, fans can have more faith that Mangold will do justice to the character and the franchise.
Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel took the movie world by storm last year, landing ten nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards. Timothee Chalamet will be making his return, and the sequel will likely have a role. more important for Zendayawhile other major roles in the book are rumored to be filled by stars like Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.
The anticipation for the film the marvels that will star Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel has already started to grow. Captain Marvel was a smash hit in 2019, outselling the box office like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Star Wars: Episode IX.
Fans can also get excited that filmmaker Nia DaCosta will be taking the helm and directing the upcoming film. Although some fans were disappointed with his take on Candyman last year and felt it didn’t live up to the original, there were plenty of cinematic glimpses that showed why DaCosta is one of the hottest up-and-comers in cinema today.
After multiple delays in the production of Flashthe superhero will finally return to the big screen in June 2023. Ezra Miller’s remake of his role as the hero in the film will be his fourth appearance in the extended universe after the premiere of the Justice League by Zack Snyder – which won both fan awards at the 2021 Academy Awards.
And while this will be the first standalone Flash movie, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the most anticipated movies of next year, as the film will feature two different Batman roles. Die-hard fans of the superhero can expect Ben Affleck to make his last appearance, as well as Michael Keaton returning to the character.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
The fourth installment of the franchise John Wick, directed by Chad Stahelski, will be released on March 24, 2023, and will bring Keanu Reaves, Laurence Fishburn and Ian McShane back to the franchise. After the success of John Wick 3: Parabellum, the fourth movie will likely pick up where the cliffhanger from the third movie left off.
Reaves has made his return to two other franchises in recent years, Bill & Ted Face The Music and The Matrix, and it’s clear fans are eagerly awaiting the reprise of his third iconic screen role. And as each subsequent John Wick movie has increased in intensity and spectacle, the anticipation is likely to continue to grow over the next year.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
James Gunn will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the latest addition to the iconic Marvel franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy in 2023. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will reprise their leading roles, while Chukwudi Iwuji, star of peacemakerwill play an “extremely powerful” and “complex” villain.
The first two Guardians movies were box office hits, with the original taking number one in 2015, and it’s no wonder the third installment is the most anticipated movie of 2023. Fans are likely to pack theaters the year ahead. Comes expecting another great soundtrack full of pop hits and a flashy final chapter in the franchise.
Advertising – Continue reading below