The Little Mermaid: turn down that racism that Ariel’s skin doesn’t matter | Film and TV

Disney gave us the teaser of the new Little Mermaid movie and it looks incredible: Halle Bailey singing ‘Part of Your World’the most iconic song in the film, tells us that she will be a perfect Ariel. The problem is that half of the comments are people who, hiding their racism in genuine concern, are criticizing Ariel for not being white. It is not the first time that it happens: in 1967 Eartha Kitt was the first black Catwoman, and the public responded the same way. They said that she was not loyal to the comic.

Since we are in 2022, and people continue with arguments from 1967, we explain why all these arguments are absurd, racist, and Halle Bailey’s race is not relevant in her role as Ariel.

“Not loyal to the book”

Surprise! The Disney adaptation bears no resemblance to the book at all. In the book the characters don’t even have names. The prince is already in love with his fiancee and the little mermaid wants to marry him to obtain an immortal soul.

She is not mute, the sea witch cuts out her tongue. She is not clumsy and tender, having her legs represents an unbearable pain and every moment that she has them is an agony. She doesn’t defeat the witch and marries the prince, the prince marries the woman he loves and the witch gives her the choice to kill him or die, and she chooses to die.

Also, when her skin is mentioned in the book, she says that it is smooth and clean like a rose petal, and she describes her hands as pale. That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s white.

“Not loyal to the Disney movie”

It is not? What is this very important characteristic of Ariel that they did not take into account in the casting?

The little mermaid has an adolescent appearance, she is very thin, small, short, with soft features, big eyes, abundant red hair, and a mezzo soprano voice powerful and with good range, but sounding young and bright. Halle Bailey meets all these characteristics.

One mistake they made with the adaptation of Beauty and the Beast that they didn’t want to make with the Little Mermaid was to look for a very similar person, Emma Watson, who I didn’t have the voice for the part. They had to autotune the movie and it ended up sounding awful.

If even if she meets all the requirements for the role, it is more important that she is not white, how is that not simple racism?

“The story takes place in Denmark, where the people are white”

Nope, the book takes place in the “Kingdom of Atlantica”, which does not exist. Of course, it is based on Denmark where the author is from, and where by the way 2% of the population is black.

Now, Disney’s animated version does not take place in Denmark, but in the Caribbean, where most of the population is Afro-descendant. It is known not only by the clothing of the characters, which is clearly summer, but by the Jamaican accent of Sebastián the crab, and the characteristic corals of the Caribbean. Also, the obvious Caribbean influences in the songs.

“If it’s white in the animated movie, it has to be white in the adaptation. That’s like making Mulan or Tiana white.”

This is called colorblind castingthat is, when the ethnicity of an actor is not taken into consideration because it is not relevant to the role. The little mermaid’s skin color or racial identity are not relevant to the plot at all. In Princess and the FrogOn the other hand, the fact that she is a black woman has everything to do with the role, and she is even based on a real person, the black chef Leah Chase, from New Orleans. In Mulan, the fact that she is Chinese is essential to the plot, as she is based on a Chinese poem called The Ballad of Mùlán Cí.

“That takes away representation from redheads to give it to blacks”

This is probably the worst argument. First, because Halle Bailey’s little mermaid has red hair too; second, because most white actors who play redheads are actually blonde (such as Scarlett Johanson, Amy Adams, Emma Stone, and Alyson Hannigan); and third, because there are a lot of black people with red hairlike Malcolm X.

To feign concern for naturally red-haired people is to absurdly assign them an ethnic minority category, when people of any ethnicity can be redheaded.

“Mermaids are European, they are white”

The myth of the sirens appears in many cultures, not only the European one. However, in European culture they are said to be found in the Mediterranean Sea, which touches three continents: Asia, Africa and Europe. Under that logic, a mermaid could be any color.

But we don’t have to go that far: a mermaid is not black or white, a mermaid is a fish. He has no race.

“I don’t care. I want the little mermaid to be white because to me she’s white. I want her to look identical to Ariel from the animated movie.”

If you want to see a movie exactly like The Little Mermaid from 1989, check out The Little Mermaid from 1989. The remake is going to have different characters, it is with people, not with cartoons; it will have new songs and some originals will be removed, plus it will be longer. Inevitably a new movie, unless it’s just a remaster, will be new. It will have new items.

So turn down that racism. Skin color will not affect the story at all. Having locs instead of straight hair isn’t going to affect the story at all. That it is Halle Bailey, one of the best voices of the new generation, who is going to play the little mermaid is not a cause for concern, but for celebration. And if racism weighs more on her than the desire to see the movie, she doesn’t see it.