Religion, happiness and our time

We live in a truly dark and uncertain time. In our continent the war continues, the economic situation is the worst, many companies will be forced to close and many (too many!) People will lose their jobs, while the next electoral deadline is coming in a context of litigation between the political forces that does not do definitely hope well. And in the meantime the Pope is leaving for Kazakhstan, to participate in none other than the seventh Congress of the leaders of world and traditional religions. One wonders what a Congress of religions has to do with the crisis in which we live, with all the troubles, violence, skepticism that weave our daily life.

The religions are one of the oldest phenomena that the history of mankind knows. “In all times – wrote Fr Giussani – man has tried to imagine the relationship that exists between the ephemeral point of his existence and the total meaning of it”. And again: “Religion is the expressive whole of this imaginative effort. In fact, every man makes, for what he exists, this attempt to identify, to imagine what gives meaning “. Our existence, if we are loyal to ourselves, is an evident confirmation of what Fr. Giussani says. Indeed, how could we get up in the morning without affirming a meaning for our life? Existence cries out for this need for meaning!

With a yearning that almost rips tears, American singer Demi Lovato lets out this cry in his song Anyone: “I tried talking to my piano. I tried talking to my guitar. Talking to my imagination. I confided in alcohol. I tried and tried and tried again revealing secrets until my voice faded. I’m tired of empty conversations because nobody listens to me anymore. Please send me someone. Lord is there anyone? I need somebody”.

This is the deep level where religions fit! Just to touch the thrill of this intensity, to recognize and share the same question that made Demi Lovato cry out, it may be worth taking an interest in religion. If religion faces the question of meaning that lies in the heart of every man, when you meet a person who lives a religious experience different from yours, you cannot fail to see in that diversity, at least as an ultimate glow, the expression of the same cry, of the same tension to the relationship with something or someone that is an answer to that question of meaning. This is why it becomes exciting to meet between religious men, of different faiths and cultures.

And one can also begin to understand why the pope is going to Kazakhstan today to share the request for peace and dialogue. And why in March 2021 in the Ur plain, in Iraq, he had wanted to meet all the children of Abraham (Jews, Christians and Muslims). And because in 2019 in Abu Dhabi he signed the document on human brotherhood with the Grand Iman Al-Tayyeb. And a gesture like that of the secretary general of the Muslim World League also becomes more familiar and close, Sheikh Al-Issa, which in May 2022 promotes in Riyadh, the first “Forum on common values ​​among the followers of religions”, in which Catholics, Orthodox, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists participate. The same Al-Issa who, speaking at the recent Rimini Meeting, dealt with The religious sense by Fr Giussani, in an intervention defined by many as historical.

The professor. Wael Farouq, also a Muslim, with regard to Al-Issa’s statements underlined that Giussani’s meeting with Al Issa establishes a new basis for dialogue, as he bases it on the need for truth, beauty and happiness, which represent the elementary experience of every man.

Facts like these document a desire and a possibility for a common journey that, in times of extremism, of incessant conflicts and violence, we cannot but look at as a resource for the life of men. As card. Tauran after the tragic attack of the Bataclan in Paris, “religion is not the cause of this crime, but religion cannot but be part of the solution”.

Religions make life better because they place in the horizon of human experience that “someone” that we, like Demi Lovato, need, someone who can listen to our cry, our irrepressible need for happiness. “There remains only one place – Fr Giussani affirmed – where the word ‘happiness’ is taken more seriously than by ourselves. This place is called ‘religion’, authentic religiosity ”.

Then, when one had the gift, totally free, of having encountered Christianity and of having experienced a God who not only entered the horizon of man’s desire and attempt, but even became a present company for him, then we can only wish this presence to move us to the point of making our life a credible witness to the living Mystery that has gripped us. The two thousand year history tells that men moved by a present ideal can change the world.

