Queen Elizabeth II dies. “Swollen” hands of King Carlos III cause alarm for his state of health

The king charles iii has maintained a frenetic pace of activities in recent days due to mourning the death of the Queen isabel II and for his new reign.

However, the photos of him that have circulated have sparked alarm. The reason: the obvious swelling in his hands.

It is not a novelty. Over the years, Carlos has suffered from swelling not only in his palms and fingers, but also in his feet. He himself has joked about it, talking about his “sausage fingers”. Those jokes date back to when Prince William was born, to get an idea.

It went viral last May after a photo was uploaded on Reddit showing the then prince’s swollen hands and fingers that went viral and sparked speculation about Carlos’ health.

On a visit to India in 2019, photos of the prince were revealed in the British newspaper Metro, showing his swollen hands and feet. In May 2021, during a visit to a pub in London, his hands were also swollen.

Speaking to the Daily Star, doctor Gareth Nye said the cause of this swelling could be fluid retention, including age.

“Edema is a condition where the body begins to retain fluid in the extremities, usually the legs and ankles, but also the fingers, causing them to swell,” he explained. “To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds produces a depression in the area.”

Another potential cause of swelling is arthritis.

“Arthritis is another common condition in those over 60 years of age. It usually affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or any of the finger joints,” he said. Fingers often become stiff and swollen and cause pain. Although medication can relieve the pain, the swelling may remain.

A diet rich in salt, or specific medications, such as those for hypertension, also cause swelling.

Via Twitter, Dr. Alejandro Macías, known as “Influenza Czar”, alluded to the issue. “In the ceremonies, the edema (swelling) of Carlos III’s hands has drawn attention. It is speculated that he may suffer from arthritis or liver, kidney or heart failure.”

