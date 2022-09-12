Puerto Rican actor from “The Rings of Power” suffers racist attacks

Without any hesitation, and very harshly, hundreds of viewers criticized the decision of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The House of the Dragon for the inclusion of black characters or for giving a heroic role to women in his stories. Some see it as a cultural imposition or a sacrilege to the imaginary in which the characters in the books move.

Almost since the trailer for the most expensive series in history inspired by the writer JRR Tolkien’s universe (The Rings of Power) was released, many disagreed, which at the same time was also taken as a racist reaction. Those who had to deal with hate messages for not “representing” the world of The Lord of the Rings were the actors Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays an elf who falls in love with a human in the series; Sophia Nomvete, who plays the role of the dwarf princess Disa and even the community of the Hairy (Harfoots), for having an Afro-descendant as a wise man.

Faced with the controversy, even Neil Gaiman, the writer and creator of the graphic novel The Sandman, wanted to be part of the discussion. On his social media he left this message: “Tolkien described the Harfoots as “darker-skinned” than the other hobbits. So I think anyone who complains is either a racist or hasn’t read their Tolkien.”

Another who did not remain silent was Lenny Henry, who plays Zadok, a hairy older man with a black complexion. “They have no problem believing in a dragon, but they do have a problem believing that a black person could be a member of the court. Or that a black person could be a hobbit or an elf. Actually, storytellers can do whatever they want, because they are storytellers (…). It is a reinvention and a new plot of the story,” Henry said in an article for GQ magazine.

Lenny Henry made reference to Steve Toussaint, Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, who had to defend his presence in the series. “They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet eyes, but a rich black? That is beyond the limits, ”explained the actor in a note from Men’s Health magazine, after receiving a series of hate messages for his skin color and his power within the story. Corlys Velaryon is sitting next to the Targaryen king and could become the centerpiece of a major conflict in the series’ power struggle.

“But for every toxic person that has come across me, there have been many others who have supported me,” he contrasted. Likewise, Ismael Cruz Córdova, the Puerto Rican actor who plays Arondir in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, acknowledged that it was not easy to assume the role in the face of the prejudice of some in networks. The Latino of the series knew that it would generate a debate and some reactions from the people. “My heart burned with one unwavering goal: to get to where they told us we couldn’t be. Here we are. Sharing it with both halves of my DNA was absolutely surreal. My heart is full of love from them, and from all of you who share this same fire, ”the actor shared on his networks with a gigantic image of his character.

The networks are full of messages of hate and contempt like. “I do not identify with a black elf at all,” as one user wrote on Twitter. Another who had no qualms about sharing: “A black elf, we will soon see the Nazi supremacy played by Denzel Washington.”

Morfydd Clark, who plays the brave elf Galadriel, exploded at the messages of some. “Anyone who is sending hate to my black cast mates, please get off my page, get off the internet and shut up,” he wrote in a story on his Instagram account. “This is a larger world,” recalled Sophia Nomvete, who appears as a princess from the dwarf kingdom with a powerful connection to nature.

Something similar responded to receiving the first criticism and attacks the producer of the series, Lindsey Weber. “It seemed natural to us that an adaptation of Tolkien’s work should reflect what the world really looks like. Tolkien is for everyone. His stories are about his fictional races doing their best work when they leave the isolation of their own cultures and come together,” she said in an interview for Vanity Fair.