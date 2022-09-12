Possible plans revealed for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw

USA Network will broadcast tonight a new episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which will take place from the Moda Center in Portland, OR. So far, the company has announced several matches and segments, including a title rematch for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, which will pit its current owners, Rachel Rodriguez Y Aliyah against dakota kai and IYO SKY (Damage CTRL).

In addition, fans will attend the Johnny Gargano debut as main roster superstar. His rival has not been officially announced, although PW Insider has revealed that the current plan is for said opponent to be Chad Gablethe leader of Alpha Academy.

But that’s not all, since he has also reported the next plans for the current United States Champion, bobby lashley. In this sense, the media has revealed that Seth Rollins will challenge the champion very soonso tonight we could attend the beginning of this story.

It should be remembered that, after weeks of intense rivalry, Rollins and Matt Riddle met in a singles match at WWE Clash at The Castle, where “The Visionary” won. It will be necessary to see if Riddle will be involved in this story or if, on the contrary, both superstars will take different paths from now on.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw September 12, 2022



WWE Tag Team Championship : Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah (c) against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah (c) against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai Edge vs. Dominic Mysterio

Return to the ring of Johnny Gargano against an unknown opponent (Chad Gable, according to PW Insider)



segments :

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair presents an open challenge



WWE Raw schedules September 12, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of September 13): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of September 13): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

