Paul Walker’s daughter sends her dad a birthday message

Paul Walker He would be turning 49 years old this Monday, September 12, 2022. Let us remember that the actor died on November 30, 2013 in a car accident, causing the shock of the film industry.

The Californian actor suffered a tragic accident that cost him his life after crashing his red car into an electric pole and a tree. The vehicle left a curve

and in a short time it was engulfed in flames.



Paul Walker became known for his multiple films in Hollywood, although his most prominent character was Brian O’Conner in Fast and furious.

Walker debuted in Fast and furious in 2009, although his last participation in the saga dates back to 2013. The actor shared the camera with renowned actors such as Vin Diesel, who later became the guardian of Meadow Walker, Paul’s only daughter.

Daughter of Paul Walker moves everyone with a message on Instagram

Meadow Walker It is the fruit of the romance between Paul Walker and Rebecca McBrain. She is the only daughter of the actor Fast and furiouswho has stood out in the world of modeling and in his work with the foundation Paul Walker Foundation.

This Monday, September 12, Paul Walker He would be 49 years old, so Meadow took to his Instagram account to send an emotional message to his dad.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and soulmate. I love you forever and miss you everyday. Do good, be good”, wrote the young woman under the post that won thousands of ‘I like it’ and the reactions of the fans.

In addition to the emotional message, Meadow also shared a photo from the past that was filled with good comments: her as a child with her father Paul Walker.

