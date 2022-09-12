New revelations in the Byron Castillo case renew hope for Chile

New information about the identity of Byron Castillo puts Ecuador’s participation at risk.

paul miladpresident of the National Professional Football Association (ANFP) in Chiliaffirmed this Monday that the new revelations about the true nationality of Byron Castilloholder of the Ecuadorian national team, “helps to have hope” in the presence of La Roja in Qatar 2022.

Milad was cautious and avoided encouraging illusions of a possible favorable ruling that would allow the Chilean national team go to the next World Cup, and preferred to wait for the decision of the appeal committee of the FIFAscheduled for September 15.

“This helps us to have hope,” the manager clarified in a statement to the local television network 24 hours.

paul milad reacted in this way to an exclusive news published this Monday by the British tabloid ‘Daily Mail’ according to which the football team of Ecuador can be expelled from World Cup Qatar 2022 in the face of new evidence that Byron Castillo would have used a false birth certificate.

The newspaper publishes the recording of what it claims is a conversation between the footballer Byron Castillo and researchers from Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) that analyzed his case in 2018.

New information about the identity of Byron Castillo puts Ecuador’s participation at risk. EFE

In the audio, the athlete “clearly states that he was born in 1995, not in 1998, as it says on his Ecuadorian birth certificate,” narrates the British newspaper.

The footballer cites his full name as Byron Javier Castillo Segurawhich corresponds to his Colombian birth certificate, not the Ecuadorian one, where he is identified as Byron David Castillo Seguraaccording to the ‘Daily Mail’.

It also “describes in detail how he left the Colombian city of Tumaco to go to San Lorenzo, in Ecuadorto try to carve out a career in soccer” and “names Ecuadorian businessmen who got him a new identity”.

At the same time, the newspaper publishes a letter detailing the conclusions reached by the Federation after those investigations.

The letter ensures that Byron Castillo is a Colombian citizen born in Tumaco in 1995 and adds that there is recorded evidence of the player’s “confession”.

Despite this, the FEF officially determined in 2019 that Castillo is an Ecuadorian citizen, adds the ‘Daily Mail’, which ensures that Castillo “admitted to using a false passport and the Ecuadorian federation hid it.”

Chili months ago denounced the alleged irregular situation of Byron Castillo before FIFA, which in a first verdict dismissed the complaint, and argued that in case of improper alignment they should give him the lost points against Ecuador in the qualifying rounds, which would make it advance to fourth position, which gives South America the last direct quota to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Peru He finished fifth in the qualifiers and lost his chances of playing the World Cup Qatar 2022 falling before Australia in the playoff, and Colombia he finished in seventh place.

Both teams lost points with Ecuador during the playoffs.