Medical student commits suicide in Campestre Las Palmas

A young medical student, a resident of the Campestre Las Palmas neighborhood, took his own life by hanging himself with some curtains, paramedics applied Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), however, they were unable to save him.

Regarding these events, it was announced that the personnel of the Municipal Police of Puerto Vallarta were informed that a person had been found hanged on Michoacán Street, in the Campestre Las Palmas neighborhood, for which the presence of an ambulance was requested.

Officials from the Municipal Police arrived at the scene, who, in the company of paramedics from Civil Protection and Firefighters, entered the home and in the room area they observed a doctor, giving first aid to the 22-year-old, who had been lowered by his father from the curtain ties that he had around his neck and that despite the fact that CPR maneuvers were applied they did not manage to get him out of unemployment.

According to the paramedics, the young Alberto Abraham, 22, no longer showed vital signs and cadaveric lividity was appreciated, for which pulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were suspended, notifying public security and the communications center for the control and knowledge of the happened.

Police officers took charge of collecting the records and giving notice to the agent of the Public Ministry, who gave instructions to wait for the personnel of the Investigative Police and SEMEFO.