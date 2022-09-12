Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and other stars at Beyoncé’s 41st disco-themed birthday: photos

Image credit: BACKGRID

Beyoncé showed he knew how to throw a party when he did just that to celebrate his 41st birthday, which was September 4th, Saturday night. The singer was joined by a plethora of big stars at the disco-themed party, which took place in a private mansion in Bel Air, California, and they dressed up in all kinds of fun costumes and dresses that sparkled like a ball. At the mirror. Kim Kardashian, Megan FoxAnd Adelethey were just a few of the many familiar faces that showed up to have fun and from the epic photos, it seemed like they were all having fun!

Kim wore a sparkly dark red long-sleeved jumpsuit with black stripes. She had matching boots attached and she had her long blonde hair loose and parted in the middle of her. She also had sunglasses and flattering makeup that matched her outfit perfectly.

Megan, who attended the party with her boyfriend Kelly machine gun, sported a tan, white and black patterned fur-style jacket and white knee-length socks. She had her hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings. MZG wore her white fur-style overcoat, sparkly blue pants, and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Adele wore a long sleeved black suit with a deep front and had her hair down and curled. She added earrings and necklaces and sported long nails. Her boyfriend Rich Paul joined her and was wearing a black jacket, pants and sunglasses.

Among other celebrities who have amazed with their dresses Khloe Kardashian, who wore a sheer silver cropped top with long sleeves and a matching mini skirt and matching boots. His ex Tristan Thompson was spotted walking in and wearing a black and yellow patterned buttoned top and shiny black pants and boots. Beyoncé’s husband, Jay ZHe also appeared before the cameras while wearing a brown silk blazer over a black top and matching silk brown pants. Bella Hadid He showed up in a black bikini and pants, and Beyonce’s ex The son of fate member of the group Kelly Rowland shone in a fringed silver cropped top and matching skirt.

