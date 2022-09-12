Julia Roberts and George Clooney are number 1 at the box office with ‘Journey to Paradise’

Keeping their hook as a couple on the big screen. Julia Roberts Y George Clooneyafter confessions of a beautiful mind (2002), his participation in the robbery saga Ocean’s Eleven either Money Monster (2016) directed by Jodie Foster, they form a duo whose characters are destined to fall in love in the comedy journey to paradise. Directed by Ol Parkerof Mamma Mia: Over and Overarrived in our rooms last Friday, September 9 raising 847,761 eurosaccording to not yet definitive data from ComScore Moviesand becoming the highest grossing of the weekend.

Its premiere displaced from first place the champion of the last two weekends, the animated feature film Tadeo Jones 3: The Emerald Tablet which, following in the footsteps of the two previous installments, also directed by Anthony Catis quite a phenomenon in cinemas, also beyond our borders.

‘Tadeo Jones 3. The emerald tablet’ paramount

Animation has the power, at the box office. And if the second place of the box office occupies it now Thaddeus 3and that in less than three weeks almost accumulates 7 million eurosthe third is for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with almost a million and a half collected in ten days. Also, Minions: The Origin of Gru It has been the highest grossing summer movie with its 19.7 million entered so far (even surpassing the more than 18 obtained by Jurassic World: Dominion).

News. Among the novelties on last Friday’s billboard were also the premieres of the horror prequel The Orphan: First Kill, fourth with 238,938 eurosand German production The school of magical animalswhich debuted ninth with 85,665 euros. For its part, the disturbing intrigue of Cage with Elena Anayadirected by Ignatius Tataydebuted outside of top ten, eleventh with 65,242 euros.

The 10 highest grossing films in Spain (from September 9 to 11)

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in ‘Journey to Paradise’ Universal

1 – Journey to paradise. 847,761 euros and 120,145 spectators in three days.

2 – Tadeo Jones 3. The emerald tablet. 741,666 euros (and in 17 days it accumulates 6,844,341 euros and 1,161,577 viewers).

3 – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. 252,199 euros (and in ten days, 1,468,606 euros and 227,664 spectators).

4 – The orphan: first murder. 238,938 euros and 34,716 spectators in three days.

5-Bullet Train. 219,183 euros (and in 38 days, 7,077,117 euros and 1,105,497 viewers).

6 – 42 seconds. 143,059 euros (and in ten days, 629,269 euros and 98,006 spectators).

7 – Father there is only one 3. 125,576 euros (and in 60 days, 14,318,209 euros and 2,453,231 viewers).

8 – The quiz. 108,143 euros (and in ten days, 534,818 euros and 83,696 spectators).

9 – The school of magical animals. 85,665 euros and 13,797 spectators in three days.

10- After. Infinite love. 80,173 euros (and in 17 days, 1,711,980 euros and 274,725 spectators).

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.