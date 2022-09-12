Jennifer Lopez bonds with Emme, 14, at the Sunday exit at the flea market: photos

Image Credit: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez53 years old, she had the opportunity to spend time alone with her mother Emme Muniz at the Malibu Trading Post in Los Angeles on September 11th. J.Lo and his 14-year-old were spotted carrying shopping bags as they perused the flea market. Emme brought a friend with her for the informal outing.

The marry me the star looked elegant in a green dress with beige wedges. Her hair was pulled back in a smooth bun and she wore large sunglasses and hoop earrings. J.Lo took it around a Christian Dior tote bag while shopping with her son.

Jennifer’s date with Emme happened a day after she was spotted Ben Affleck And by Jennifer Garner eldest daughter, sixteen Violet Affleck. The couple went shopping and had lunch together in Beverly Hills on September 10.

J.Lo and Ben have dedicated themselves to their mixed family. All of their children were involved in their second lavish and romantic wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate in Riceboro, Georgia in August 2022. “We weren’t just getting married; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to defend us at our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, everyone did it, ”Jennifer wrote in a heartfelt post after the wedding.

Trending items now

Weeks earlier, when Jennifer and Ben got married in Las Vegas, Jennifer recounted her romance with Ben and the union of their families. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have in abundance, a wonderful new family of five fantastic children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to, ”she said.

In the midst of their busy schedules, Ben and Jennifer have decided to always make time for their entire family. “They are both so busy, that whenever they have downtime, they really want their kids to be with them,” HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. “And this marriage is not just about them, they have joined their families, so why not celebrate it as one big happy family.” Similar to J.Lo’s relationships with Ben’s children, Ben has a “special bond” with his twins.