Jennifer Lawrence and the translucent dress with which she dazzled in Toronto

The actress Jennifer Lawrence drew sighs during the premiere of the tape Causeway during the Toronto Film Festivalin Canadathis weekend.

The celebrity American showed off with a spectacular black dress cloth translucentwith pleats and bare shoulders, to show off your slim figure.

The dress maxi that the artist used is part of the autumn 2022 collection of Dior Haute Couture.



Photo: AFP

Lawrence32, accessorized her outfit with black open-toed sneakers and diamond jewelry.

Furthermore, the protagonist of Don’t Look Up She wore light-toned makeup on her face and let her long blonde hair fall in light waves.

In the Toronto Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence went to the Royal Alexandra Theater for the premiere of Causewaya film in which he stars alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Jayne Houdyshell.

With the feature film, the artist from Kentucky also made her debut as a producer.



Photo: AFP

Causeway tells the story of an American soldier trying to return to her life in New Orleans after sustaining a brain injury while serving in Afghanistan.

The celebrity became a mother six months ago, but it was not until a few days ago that she revealed her son’s name. The little boy is named Cy after Cy Twombly, one of her husband Cy Twombly’s favorite artists.

Look in the gallery at the top for the best Photos of Jennifer Lawrence.

