Henry Martín suffers a difficult personal situation and is in danger in America

In less than two days the situation of Henry Martin was complicated in America. The current top scorer for the Eagles in the 2022 Apertura lived hours to forget and it is feared that he will return to that drought that almost led him to leave the team.

Everything was going well for the 29-year-old striker. He enjoyed a sweet moment, since everything he touched turned into a goal or a dangerous play, but after declaring that he thought of signing with Chivas for being a big clubpeople criticized him strongly and his next performance in Liga MX was not the best.

Although he did not play badly against Necaxa, luck was not on the side of the Yucatecan Bomba. First you disallowed a goal and minutes later they did not point out a clear penalty in favor. If that maximum penalty had been marked, Henry probably would have received and would be calmer in the scoring table, but it was not like that.

Not having scored on Matchday 14 of Apertura 2022 could cost Henry Martín the fight for the scoring title. Nicolás Ibáñez is the current maximum network breaker of the championship, with nine goals, while azulcrema accumulates eight. Further back Abel Hernández and Jean Meneses approached the Mexican with seven goals each.

Despite the fact that it is a difficult moment on a personal level and full of pressure, Henry will have to show that he has great mental strength to move forward, especially months before the World Cup in Qatar takes place and where very probably be considered by Tata Martino in the final list of summoned of the Mexican National Team.

