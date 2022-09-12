Glyph interface with LED lights in a striking design for the mid-high range, launch and price

Nothing Phone (1) has arrived in Mexico. Presented last July, the first smartphone from Nothing, Carl Pei’s new company, arrives in our country boasting its striking Glyph Interface with unique LED lights, and features focused on the mid-high range.

Nothing Phone (1) is available at the Nothing Mexico store, only in black for now, in two memory configurations:

NothingPhone(1), 8/128GB: 12,999 pesos

NothingPhone(1), 8/256GB: 13,999 pesos

Nothing Phone (1) in Mexico, technical characteristics

Nothing Phone (1) Dimensions and weight 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm

193.5g Screen 6.55-inch OLED FullHD+ resolution 120 Hz refresh rate (variable 60 – 120 Hz) 10-bit colors HDR10+ 1200 nits chipsets Snapdragon 778G+ RAM and storage 8GB LPDDR5 128/256GB UFS 3.1 operating system Android-based Nothing OS 3 years of system updates 4 years of security updates rear cameras Sony IMX766 50 megapixel f / 1.88 main with OIS 50 megapixels f/2.2 ultra wide angle, macro Frontal camera 16 megapixels f/2.45 Drums 4,500mAh with 33W charging 15W wireless charging 5W reverse wireless charging Others 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Glyph Interface rear LED array Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 stereo speakers IP53 certification NFC Price 8/128 GB: 12,999 pesos 8/256 GB: 13,999 pesos

As known since its official presentation, the Nothing Phone (1) stands out for its unique design with rear LED lights, what the company calls the Glyph Interface. These lights, in addition to giving a unique touch to the smartphone, also perform other tasks, mainly focused on notifications of different types.





For example, they light up when a new message or notification from different apps arrives, in calls they shine to the rhythm of the tone, they indicate the charge level, the use of reverse wireless charging, and even a red light indicates when video is being recorded. Of course, such a large set of lights can also be used as a filler when taking photos.

Apart from its striking design, the Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-high range smartphone. Its screen is 6.55-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it is powered by a Snapdragon 778G + chipset, and it arrives in Mexico in the only option with 8 GB of RAM, in options of 128 and 256 GB of storage. The version with 12 GB of RAM is outside our country, at least for now. For power and price, the Nothing Phone (1) competes directly with the Motorola Edge 30 and HONOR 70, smartphones with the same chipset and in the same price range.

For autonomy, the Nothing Phone (1) integrates a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W charging, 15W wireless, and inverse of 5W. Finally, in photography, the use of two rear sensors stands out, 50 megapixels, both the main one and the ultra wide angle / macro





Finally, in terms of operating system, Nothing OS is included, which presumes to be an almost pure version of Android 12, with the promise of three software updates and four years of security updates. This system is said to be similar to OnePlus’s OxygenOS.

The Nothing Phone (1) is now available in Mexico at the Nothing Mexico store, and it is worth mentioning that its official prices for Europe were 469 euros, about 9,792 pesos, for the 8/128 GB version, and 499 euros , about 10,419 pesos, for the 8/256 GB version.