five forbidden data in a CV

inside the studio “2019 Recruiting Benchmark Report” It is recognized what are the percentages of applicants for job interviews in the world, based on the number of employees in the companies.

Google is among the most valuable brands in the world, according to a projection of interbrand.

For contrast, the Global Consumer Trends: The Economic Crossroads reveals the impact of inflation on consumers by country.

A recruiter from Google revealed the five forbidden words in a job interview, a crucial moment in talent management and in the way as a brand in the labor market.

The recruiter’s statement is an interesting indicator of the current state of the labor market and the series of challenges that must be faced, in order to reveal specific tasks as a professional.

Based on the study “2019 Recruiting Benchmark Report”it was revealed what were the percentages of performance that certain companies have, based on the number of employees they maintain and the percentage of participants in job interviews that they register, which gives us hard data on what the labor market is like, specifically at the time of a job interview.

If we look at the projections of this study, the largest number of applicants occurs in companies with a staff of between one to 500 employeeswhile the companies with the fewest applicants for job interviews registered in the study were those with between two thousand 500 and five thousand employees.

Google is one of the most important brands in the world, not only because of the volume of collaborators it employs, but also because of the brand value it has, according to a Estimate of interbrandin this privileged list also appear Manzana, amazon Y microsoftin the first, second and third place, respectively.

Apple, for example, recently revealed, got rid of a base of 100 recruiters, who were part of his human resources team, in charge of filling the vacancies that were designed in the company. When this movement became known, many understood that it was a strategy with which the famous brand with the apple logo, to prepare for a possible slowdown in its operations, due to the evident inflation that afflicts the world.

The movement of Manzanamay be a consequence of the habits of consumers in inflation, such as those identified in the “Global Consumer Trends: The Economic Crossroads”in which it is established that first world countries are the ones that concentrate the largest number of consumers impacted by inflation, such as Spain, which occupies the first place in the list with a 76 percent; Canada, 69 percent and the United States, 69 percentwhich warns of the necessary preparation for a labor market, where hiring opportunities are absolute.

Prepare for the interview

Based on Erica Riverawho identifies herself as a recruiter of Googlethere are five unnecessary pieces of information to mention in a job interview, such as the address where you live, so you only have to enter the city and state where you reside, both in the CVin case you must indicate it and in a job interview avoid giving luxury of details of the address you live.

@careerdivacoaching Resume tips from a Senior Google recruiter! #career #careeradvice #careertiktok #resume #resumetips #job #jobtips ♬ original sound – Erica Rivera

Personal objectives are another element that you should rule out in your job interview and in your application document. CVsince people are not found in 1970, when it became popular to deliver this data.

Old positions, the senior recruiter of Google explains that you should avoid making a time line with all the jobs you have been in, what Rivera proposes is to work on your profile, solely based on previous positions related to the vacancy for which you applied.

Stop using weak action verbs is another action that the recruiter prohibits. From conjugating verbs like I helped, I went, I was, he proposes to change you to verbs like I improved, I implemented, I managed.

References are not required unless the company clearly requests them in your CV or at a time of recruitment make a request for these.

Now read: