Fifa 23: Benzema beats Ronaldo in the new top 23
Without further ado here are the ratings of the 23 best players of Fifa 23! From Messi to Ronaldo, from Lewandowski to Mbappé, these players are at the top, but only one can be crowned the best ever.
Here is the final ranking of the Top 23 of Fifa 23:
Karim Benzema, 91 – Real Madrid
Robert Lewandowski, 91 – FC Barcelona
Kylian Mbappé, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain
Kevin De Bruyne, 91 – Manchester City
Lionel Messi, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain
Mohamed Salah, 90 – Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk, 90 – Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 – Manchester United
Thibaut Courtois, 90 – Real Madrid
Manuel Neuer, 90 – Bayern München
Neymar Jr, 89 – Paris Saint-Germain
Son Heung-min, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur
Sadio Mané, 89 – Bayern München
Joshua Kimmich, 89 – Bayern München
Casemiro, 89 – Manchester United
Alisson, 89 – Liverpool
Harry Kane, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur
Ederson, 89 – Manchester City
N’Golo Kanté, 89 – Chelsea
Jan Oblak, 89 – Atlético de Madrid
Erling Haaland, 88 – Manchester City
Toni Kroos, 88 – Real Madrid
Marquinhos, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain
Over the next week, EA will continue to release ratings and rankings such as Premier League Top Players, Bundesliga 5 Stars, and more. By the end of the week, we’ll have the top 1,000 player ratings revealed and you can start discussing your next owners.
Additionally, Women’s Ratings will be unveiled on September 21-22, offering fans a fresh look at the most authentic integration ever for women’s leagues.
FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One on September 30th. Early Access for Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition will start on September 27, 2022.