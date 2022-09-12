Fifa 23: Benzema beats Ronaldo in the new top 23

Without further ado here are the ratings of the 23 best players of Fifa 23! From Messi to Ronaldo, from Lewandowski to Mbappé, these players are at the top, but only one can be crowned the best ever.

Here is the final ranking of the Top 23 of Fifa 23:

Karim Benzema, 91 – Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski, 91 – FC Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin De Bruyne, 91 – Manchester City

Lionel Messi, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain

Mohamed Salah, 90 – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk, 90 – Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 – Manchester United

Thibaut Courtois, 90 – Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer, 90 – Bayern München

Neymar Jr, 89 – Paris Saint-Germain

Son Heung-min, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mané, 89 – Bayern München

Joshua Kimmich, 89 – Bayern München

Casemiro, 89 – Manchester United

Alisson, 89 – Liverpool

Harry Kane, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, 89 – Manchester City

N’Golo Kanté, 89 – Chelsea

Jan Oblak, 89 – Atlético de Madrid

Erling Haaland, 88 – Manchester City

Toni Kroos, 88 – Real Madrid

Marquinhos, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain

Over the next week, EA will continue to release ratings and rankings such as Premier League Top Players, Bundesliga 5 Stars, and more. By the end of the week, we’ll have the top 1,000 player ratings revealed and you can start discussing your next owners.

Additionally, Women’s Ratings will be unveiled on September 21-22, offering fans a fresh look at the most authentic integration ever for women’s leagues.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One on September 30th. Early Access for Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition will start on September 27, 2022.