Everything Kourtney Kardashian said about having another baby

Child no. 4 is on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has clarified her feelings for her family’s expansion over the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mother in 2009, welcoming her son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The former couple separated six months after the birth of their youngest child. While Poosh’s creator moved on with Younes Bendjima, she and the model broke up in 2020, and Kardashian began dating longtime friend Travis Barker.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” an exclusive source told Us Weekly in January 2021. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very impressed with Kourtney and has been for a while ”.

In October of the same year, the Blink-182 member proposed to the former E! personality. The drummer knelt on the beach surrounded by roses and candles.

“Forever @travisbarker,” the bride-to-be titled her engagement announcement. She posted more photos the following day, gushing: “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

The proposal came four months after an insider told us exclusively that “an engagement could be around the corner” for the couple, adding: “The engagement would be very exaggerated as Travis loves to impress her.”

The musician has forged a sweet bond with Kardashian’s children over the years, and the Los Angeles native also gets along well with the children of Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, son Landon and daughter Alabama.

As for having children of their own, a source told us exclusively in October 2021 that “they will have a baby together without any doubt”.

The insider added: “It’s just a question of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She is sure it will not be a problem because she has always been lucky to conceive naturally and she has taken great care of herself physically. … Of course, though, she and Travis want to stage their baby and, if she can’t conceive, they’ll look for other alternatives. He was so nice and kind to her and to Scott [kids] also.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Kardashian has said about welcoming a fourth child.

