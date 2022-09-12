English press confirms that “Ecuador faces being expelled from Qatar 2022” for the Byron Castillo case

The traditional Daily Mail points out that the Tri is at serious risk of being removed from the World Cup, due to the controversial case of the right back.

There is little left for the start Qatar World Cup 2022with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, however there is still no clarity about whether the South American cast will be at the event, due to the case Byron Castillo.

The federations of Chile and Peru appealed to the initial measure of FIFA, of not punishing the right back for alleged falsification of documentation, since they assure that he is Colombian, and in Zurich news can be generated.

The world press is following the case and this Monday in the Daily Mail of England they published a note where they realize that the Tri could be disqualified from the World Cup, which gives hope to Peruvians and Chileans.

“Ecuador faces being expelled from the World Cup when Sportsmail reveals new evidence of false passports, multiple identities and an apparent cover-up … with audio and documents confirming that Byron Castillo WAS BORN in Colombia”, headlines the aforementioned medium.

Then, inside they mention that “the audio recording published today by Sportsmail (where Castillo acknowledges having been born in Colombia) will pressure the FIFA Appeals Committee to take decisive action, in addition to raising questions for the FEF of Ecuador, who appears to have ignored the findings of his own investigation.

In addition, the long English chronicle realizes that the team that would benefit would be the Red, to the detriment of Peru, due to the games that Byron Castillo played against them.

“Chile hopes to replace Ecuador if it is eliminated from the World Cup, since Castillo played against them in two qualifying matches in which he only got one point,” they say.

The Byron Castillo case is far from being resolved, because FIFA will give its resolution and yes or yes it will leave some country dissatisfied with the measure, and with the TAS the last entity in charge of making the last word known.