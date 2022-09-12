Dynamic Island has been the best kept secret of the iPhone 14, and Apple has had to go to unsuspected limits to achieve it

Last Wednesday we arrived at the key note of the iPhone 14 with almost all its specifications leaked, so we did not have too much hope in finding surprises. But what was originally going to be a simple pill-shaped hole has ended up being Dynamic Island, the interface with one of the best designs by Apple that I have seen in years.

It has been a very pleasant surprise to see something like this, a novelty that no one counted on and that provoked a very positive reaction by all. How has Apple managed to keep this so secret, despite such detailed leaks? The answer deserves that we take off our hat.

If you want to hide a trademark, in Jamaica you must register it

The reason why the name of Dynamic Island was not even leaked was, in addition to the absolute secrecy surrounding the development of interfaces, due to a specific law. Turns out the copyright from the brand ‘Dynamic Island’ was registered in Jamaica in mid-July according to Mark Gurman.

This Caribbean island has copyright laws very similar to those of other countries in the world, but adds a key peculiarity: you can only check Jamaican trademarks if you are physically in Jamaica. Nothing about being able to do that online consultation.

Sure, none of the big leakers we know of live there. So that trademark has gone completely unnoticed until it was mentioned at last week’s event. And once that event was over, Apple cleverly registered that trademark in other countries where the records could already be consulted online.

It’s a very clever trick you can only get around if someone bothers to travel all the way to Jamaica to make a review of the brands that are registered on that island. Perhaps we will see some leakers looking for contacts of Jamaican citizens to see if from now on that registration process can also be leaked.