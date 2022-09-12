Dutch Mantell suggests WWE pay more attention to the use of Gunther

The former manager in WWE, Dutch Mantell has commented, on the YouTube program smacktalk, that the company I should be more careful with booking of the Intercontinental champion Gunther, because he is a very talented fighter and a very valuable asset for the future of the company.



“It is very difficult to find a guy like this! There is a lot of talent in Gunther. Keep him alive. And I think he and Sheamus got into a fight once, but in the end, Sheamus wasn’t even seen. That’s why Gunther didn’t get as much of a prominence in the trio match on Friday on SmackDown, because you have to protect assets like this. You just can’t throw it out there.”

“For me, you just can’t throw him in a six-man match and expect them to keep up because there was nothing for him to keep up with in this match. I am speaking from the point of view of the use of the character. That’s what I’m thinking. But you are correct; when they got into the ring, it was electric because they remembered Clash at the Castle. What a fight they had! I mean, a brutal fight, but this didn’t even come close to that.”

Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and his Imperium faction made their return at the WWE Clash at the Castle event, with the return of Giovanni Vinci. So he is now one of the biggest talents on the SmackDown roster.

The same way, the fight between Gunther and Sheamus received 5 stars, by the renowned journalist Dave Meltzer, during the week that ends, being the highest rated fight of the event in Cardiff, Wales.

