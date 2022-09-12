Documentary about guardianship of Britney Spears could win the Emmy [+VIDEO]

“Controlling Britney Spears” (Controlling Britney Spears) was nominated for the 2022 Emmys, although the princess of pop was totally unrelated to this documentary by The New York Times and which analyzed the control that her family and a group of lawyers exercised over her for more than 13 years of legal guardianship, whose testimonies were decisive in the judicial process that annulled that mechanism.

The documentary was broadcast on FX and Hulu in 2021.



Directed by Samantha Stark, “Controlling Britney Spears,” a follow-up to “Framing Britney Spears,” made a surprise appearance on FX and Hulu on September 24, 2021, promising new details about the oppressive living conditions the singer has endured since. 2008 under the tutelage and total control of his Jamie Spears, his father and his managers. It is now available on Amazon Prime Video (you can click the link).

This documentary features interviews from insiders about Spears’ 13-year guardianship, including a former security company employee who was hired by her father to watch over and protect her 24 hours a day.









Along with the Britney Spears documentary, “We Feed People” is also nominated in this category, about the program “World Central Kitchen”; Netflix’s “The Tinder Swindler”; Amazon’s “Lucy and Desi”; and HBO’s “George Carlin’s American Dream.”

Some of these titles have benefited from a change in the Emmy regulations that prevents documentaries that have competed in the Oscars from being submitted to the small screen awards.