Singer Taylor Swift could be part of the second part of Disney’s live action, Cruella. starring Emma Stone is a prequel to the Disney classic ‘101 Dalmatians’ which will have a second part.

Cruella 2 could be a musical and have Taylor Swift as a villain

The famous movie “Cruella” came to the screen in 2021 and has been crowned one of the most acclaimed live action by the public, shortly after its premiere, Disney confirmed that there would be a second part of this story.

In social networks it is speculated that Taylor could be part of this great cast. Various rumors say that the famous singer Taylor Swift could join Emma Stone for the second part of this incredible story and without a doubt more than one viewer would be satisfied with the great work that both can do together.

Cruella is a reinvention of the villainous Cruella DeVil, a character from 101 Dalmatians who, after being a cartoon, was played by Glenn Close in the 1996 live-action remake. The 2021 version tells the story of Estella, an ambitious young woman who dreams with succeeding in the fashion industry, and to climb the social pyramid, she must become a true shark.