Cameron Diaz Remembers ‘There’s Something About Mary’ And Puts On This Iconic Hairstyle Again

In the year 1998, Cameron Diaz was beginning to be a Hollywood star. He had already dazzled everyone with his debut in Mask of Jim Carrey and enthralled so many others with his karaoke in My best friend’s Wedding beside Julia Roberts. His gift for comedy was more than proven, but the ultimate test came with the Farrelly brothers and a movie called Something happens with Mary.

When they are about to celebrate twenty-five years since its premiere, the actress wanted to pay tribute to the film with which she began to make a name for herself in the industry thanks to one of the most iconic scenes (and hairstyles) in the history of comedy .

In the video you can see the actress at home remembering her time in that movie she starred in with ben stiller. But when two of his friends enter the house and invite him to recover the character of Mary, we see that Cameron Diaz has not passed the years. Not only that, but the actress has not forgotten the detail of putting on her bangs as she wore them in the film, an iconic look already.

Cameron Diaz retired from acting more than eight years ago, after appearing in the remake of annie alongside Jamie Foxx and starring in movies like Sextape. something happens in the cloud either There are no two without three beside Leslie Mann Y Kate Upton. Since then, the actress has dedicated herself to taking care of her daughter Raddix and to continue with her career as a businesswoman: “My daily routine is what I can handle and do by myself”, she commented in an interview.

