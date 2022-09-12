ArtSpecial Venezia 79. Video interview with Tony Nader, Hollywood Guru

News and curiosities about this year’s edition of the Venice Film Festival. From Hollywood to the outfits of the stars, to costume curiosities

Among the many collateral commitments of the Venice Film FestivalArtsLife met Tony Nader, the Hollywood neuroscientist guru who received the “Better World Fund” award for his humanitarian commitment. Trained at Harvard and leader of the Transcendental Meditation Movement which has been joined by other stars such as Katy Perry, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Kidman, Dr. Nader is also the author of the bestseller “An Unlimited Ocean of Consciousness ”(Penguin Random House), published in Italy by Armenia with a preface by David Lynch.

“In this book, which is a real milestone, Dr. Tony Nader presents ideas that can change the world. He proposes profound solutions to questions that have long fascinated and fascinated philosophers and scientists. What is Consciousness? Do we have freedom? How to make the most of one’s life, fulfill desires and create peace and harmony between peoples and nations? He offers solutions based on a simple basic paradigm that unifies mind, body and environment in an ocean of pure Being, pure Consciousness. A must-read for anyone looking for answers to the mysteries of life, of absolute and definitive truth”, He said David Lynch.

“When we have greater awareness and awareness of ourselves, we use a higher individual and collective intelligence and become able to solve all the problems that concern us, from climate change to poverty, from economic inequality to border disputes, without getting lost in the daily squabbles. related to politics or elections or, more importantly, to avoid resorting to war to overcome different conflicts“Says Dr. Tony Nader.

After the gala on 8 September at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia in Venice, Dr. Nader spoke to ArtsLife about the new scientific knowledge on consciousness and the critical role of meditation in the development of human creative potential, also presenting the initiatives of the David Lynch Foundation. Click above to discover the secret of well-being according to Dr. Nader.

