98% did NOT manage to discover the hidden detail in Titanic

Visual challenges are becoming more and more common on the internet because they make us ‘exercise’ our sense of sight. Today’s test is thanks to one of the most recognized James Cameron movies: titanica.

The 1997 film is one of the highest grossing in history, as well as one of the most awarded. The tape was carried out by, the young people at that time, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet.

This viral challenge is a detail that not all fans of the tape realized. However, it lets us see that the entire visual effects, photography or even soundtrack team worked thinking about every relevant aspect that could be discovered by the most seasoned moviegoers.

If you open your eyes wide, you will be able to visualize a super important fact in the history of the Titanics. Are you ready?

Can you see the hidden detail in Titanic? PHOTO: diffusion.

You could see it? Well if it didn’t, we don’t blame you. To identify the hidden detail, it is necessary to know a little more about the history of this great vessel. If we remember the last scene of the film, we see how Rose throws the coveted “Heart of the Ocean” then go to rest.

Later, we visualize how he is reunited with his great love on the boat. Jack He stretches out his hand and, just behind him, we see the clock in the image.

Visual challenge solution

The clock shows exactly 2:20 a.m., the exact moment in which the great ship titanica ended up sinking completely. Everything was previously thought by the director of the tape, james cameron.

Here you can see the answer. PHOTO: diffusion.