39 professionals in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics graduate from the UJED

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the Juárez University of the State of Durango (FMVZ-UJED) delivered the intern letters to 39 new professionals who successfully completed their studies and are part of the 99th generation of this institution.

Rector Rubén Solís Ríos expressed his congratulations to the university students and also to their families, and stressed that “… the education provided at the UJED is always at the service of society through daily work committed to academic excellence, and the Faculty from which they graduate is one of the academic units whose national and international prestige enhances the highest house of studies”.

He added that “… this has been demonstrated with its quality, competitive, pertinent and innovative educational offer, always closely linked to the social, integral and sustainable development of the region. Young people, the completion of your studies means a lot to everyone, the result of great efforts to teach and learn, I thank you for the pleasant experience of feeling you are part of this community and I wish you success in your professional future”, said the university leader.

For her part, the director Maribel Guerrero Cervantes indicated that with this generation there are 2,533 professionals of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics that the institution delivers to society since its foundation. “It is an honor and pride to train professionals committed to ensuring the health and well-being of animals, I have no doubt that each one has acquired knowledge and skills to face the challenges of the future, I know that they will put the name of their College and University,” he said.

The speech on behalf of the graduates was in charge of Raymundo Concha Ibarra, who was also recognized for being the highest average of the generation, with 9.35, and expressed in his emotional message that “… it is an honor to be the spokesperson for everyone, it is one of the happiest and most anticipated days in life; The ultimate goal is the intense permanent search for our identity as professionals and from there start the fight to contribute to development. Let’s project ourselves as leaders,” he said.

The young people received their letter from the Undersecretary of Educational Services, José Luis Soto, on behalf of the Secretary of Education, Rubén Calderón Luján; the person in charge of the livestock program of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Miguel Ángel Montelongo, who represented the head of the agency, Saúl Vargas Martínez; the president of the College of Veterinary Doctors, José Iván Carmona; the administrative secretary of the FMVZ, Gabino Romero, and the godmother of the generation, Andrea Vargas Duarte, who were part of the presidium.