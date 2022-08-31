Trailer for “Amsterdam”: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and Robert de Niro in the new film by David O. Russell

Almost 7 years after the premiere of “Joy”, David O. Russell premieres the first trailer for his new film entitled “Amsterdam”, an epic choral effort of crime and romance starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, which also It features performances by Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Timothy Olyphant.

The story of “Amsterdam” is set in the 1930s and follows three friends, a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer, accused of a crime. The trailer makes reference to many of the film’s events “really happening” and that they “altered the course of American history.”

The trailer for “Amsterdam” lets us see that John David Washington (“Tenet”) a lawyer graduated from the University of Colombia, Margot Robbie (“The Suicide Squad”) a brown-haired nurse and Christian Bale (“Ford v. Ferrari”) plays an eccentric doctor with one eye. The latter is working alongside David O. Russell for the third time; They previously teamed up on “American Hustle” and “The Fighter,” a film that earned Bale the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

“Amsterdam” will be released on November 4 in the United States and is distributed by 20th Century Studios, so it is very likely that we will see it make noise in the Oscar 2023 race.

David O. Russell has been nominated for five Oscars: three times for Best Direction, once for Best Original Screenplay and once for Best Adapted Screenplay. The three movies that helped him earn these distinctions are “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “American Hustle.” He has never won the golden statuette. And next year, regardless of the quality of “Amsterdam,” his biggest hurdle will probably be press reactions to the many controversies surrounding O. Russell.