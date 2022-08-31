this was the emotional talk – FayerWayer

A talk out of this world starred little Isabella Payne, 8 years old. Your interlocutor of hers? Commander Kjell Lindgrenastronaut of the POT, from the International Space Station. How do i do it?

This was the great adventure of Isabella Payne.

The little girl is the daughter of Matt Payne, an English radio amateur. Using Matt’s equipment, M0LMK, they managed to contact the space lab, located over 400 kilometers from Earth.

For a couple of minutes, Isabella spoke with Commander Lindgren, who is leading the SpaceX Crew-4 expedition.

The exchange went like this:

—Welcome to the International Space Station.

—My name is Isabella, I am 8 years old.

“Isabella, it’s great talking to you. Thank you for speaking on the radio and saying hello.

-Thank you. Have a safe flight.

Short, concise, but very emotional. It will be an unforgettable experience for little Isabella, who continues to cultivate a love for radio along with her father, Matt.

The radio codes of the father of the little girl and the International Space Station

Both Isabella and Commander Lindgren used radio codes that are translated by the International Space Station.

Mike Zero Lima Mike Kilo – MZMLMK, which is the callsign of Isabella’s father.

which is the callsign of Isabella’s father. November Alpha One Sierra Sierra – NA1SS, the callsign of the International Space Station.

the callsign of the International Space Station. Five and Nine, the audio connection is loud and clear.

the audio connection is loud and clear. Seven threes: Take care, regards.

Thanks for Twitter

After the contact, the little girl’s father wrote on his Twitter account, recalling an event in which he had already met an astronaut:

“April 23, 2016: A 2-year-old girl sat on my lap and watched Wellesley House school students chat with the astronaut Tim Peake at an event I helped organize. Today she had her chance. Thank you very much, KjellYou have changed their world.”

I’ve had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the @Space_Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world. I’ve even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk! https://t.co/Z2pWUbEZZr — Kjell Lindgren (@astro_kjell) August 2, 2022

Commander Lindgren responded: “From the International Space Station I have spoken with radio amateurs all over the world. I’ve even worked (unofficially) on stations on every continent! But this may have been my favorite contact so far. Thank you Isabella and Matt!”