They would be in orbit for Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

Among the candidates appear actresses like Amanda Seyfried or Lily James.

The rumors around the movie Fantastic Four they don’t stop, and after rumoring who would be the directornow appears information about the actresses for Sue Storm.

While eyes are mostly focused on Mr. Fantastic’s choice with John Krasinski being the favorite option of the fans to repeat in the role, a list of the actresses that they would be considered to play the Invisible Woman.

The names were revealed by GreatPhasea Twitter user who is gaining relevance for his firsts regarding the cinema, especially what Marvel is.

When all this Reed casting is going around. Sue is also being cast

Some names I’ve heard. (not fake)

Lily James

amanda seyfried

Phillipa Soo

jodie eat

saoirse ronan

vanessa kirby — GreatPhase (@GGeneralHolt8) August 29, 2022

In total they are six actresses the ones that Phase names, ranging from some well-known names, to others who so far have less experience in their careers.

LilyJames (Pam & Tommy)

Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!)

Philippa Soo (hamilton)

Jodie Eat (FreeGuy)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout)

Note that, along with John Krasinski, Marvel fans have Emily Blunt as his favorite choice for Sue Storm; however, the actress already commented during an interview in the middle of last year that superhero movies it’s not something that appeals to you.

The movie of Fantastic Four It is rumored that he would be one of the great protagonists for the presentation of Marvel Studios within the D23Expo the September, 10th.

The return of Marvel’s First Family to theaters will be the November 8, 2024forming part of the start of the Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Font: ComicBookMovie

Related