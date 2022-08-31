The 50 years of Cameron Diaz and the movie that made her famous in Hollywood

On February 26, 1972, Cameron Diaz was born, a native of California. In addition to being an actress, model, dancer, and businesswoman, she is also a writer. Cameron Diaz was in the same class as hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg.

Diaz had already been a model for Elite Model Management in 1994, having posed for Calvin Klein and Levi’s advertisements.

In Chuck Russell’s “The Mask,” Tina Carlyle played the role of Jim Carrey’s love interest and came to the attention of Hollywood.

Today we celebrate his five best films of his artistic career:

The Mask: Jim Carrey plays a bank clerk who one day discovers an old mask and decides to put it on. He becomes a brave and powerful Romeo.

Charlie’s Angels: Three angelic investigators (Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu) must rescue the CEO of a high-tech company from his kidnappers.

Crazy About Mary: A private detective is hired to spy on the woman he’s loved since high school by a man who’s crazy about Mary.

Shrek: In Mike Myers’ 2001 comedy, Shrek is an ogre named who lives in his swamp and appreciates his seclusion, but the arrival of noisy fairy tale characters suddenly spoils the fun. They have been driven from their kingdoms by the malevolent Lord Farquaad. Shrek, desperate to keep his estate, makes a deal with Farquaad and prepares to rescue Princess Fiona (Camila Diaz), who is to be his wife.

My Best Friend’s Wedding: Julia Roberts plays the role of Julianne, a character who has fallen head over heels in love with her best friend three days before their wedding.