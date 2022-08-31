The 10 best films by Richard Gere according to IMDb

On Wednesday, August 31, actor Richard Gere turns 73. The American interpreter has an outstanding career in the world of cinema, beginning his career in the 70s.

Among his best-known films are Challenge to Destiny, Chicago, American Gigolo, Days of Heaven, Infidelity, Hachiko and his two films with Julia Roberts: Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

The actor, who has never been nominated for an Oscar, has a Golden Globe for his role in Chicago. He also has the Donostia award in honor of his career awarded by the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Richard Gere movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Richard Gere Movies According To IMDb

10.- Infidelity (6.7)

A couple’s marriage in suburban New York falters when she has an affair. With Richard Gere and Diane Lane. It is found on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max and Star +

9.- The Hunting Party (6.8)

A journalist, a seasoned cameraman, and a disgraced war correspondent embark on an unauthorized mission to find Bosnia’s No. 1 war criminal. However, their dangerous target decides to go after them. With Richard Gere, Terrence Howard and Jesse Eisenberg.

8.- I’m Not There (6.8)

Reflections on the life of Bob Dylan in which six different characters represent different facets of the artist’s life and work. With Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger, Christian Bale and Richard Gere.

7.- Challenge to destiny (7.0)

A young man must complete his work at Navy Officer Candidate School to become an aviator, with the help of a tough gunnery sergeant and his new girlfriend. With Richard Gere and Debra Winger.

6.- Pretty Woman (7.1)

A man in a legal but harmful business needs an escort to attend social events, and he hires a beautiful prostitute, with whom he falls in love. With Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. He is in Star +

5.- Rhapsody in August (7.2)

The responses of three generations to the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. With Richard Gere.

4.- Chicago (7.2)

Two female death row killers develop a fierce rivalry as they compete for publicity, celebrity and the attention of a sleazy lawyer. With Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere. On HBOMax.

3.- The root of fear (7,7)

An altar boy is accused of murdering a priest, and the truth is buried several layers deep. With Richard Gere and Edward Norton. Available on Netflix

2.- Days of heaven (7,8)

A farmworker convinces the woman he loves to marry his rich, dying boss to get his fortune. With Richard Gere.

1.- Hachiko (8.1)

A college professor bonds with an abandoned dog he takes in. With Richard Gere. On Amazon Prime Video