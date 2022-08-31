Sylvester Stallone as a young nerd without muscles

“You never know who that goofy kid you feel when you’re young is going to grow up to be…” he says. Sylvester Stallone in that vintage Instagram mode that we like so much. This time it’s time for a photo of blessed youth, apparently sin muscles, and with that look of a scholar aka nerd with glasses who has a goal in life and pursues it at all costs.

“The heart on fire, and a strong desire for rage that goes deep inside…”, says the actor. That yes, so that the progress is clear, he adds a photo of Rocky and Rambo where you can already see his physique in all its splendor.

At 76 years old, and with a morning routine that would knock you out, Sly is still on fire. “Welcome to lunchtime. People tell me hey Sly, what do you do to keep fit, what do you eat, how do you manage to spend all these years here. It’s a very simple, diverse diet that covers all the bases and activates your muscles, like pancakes, ice cream, more ice cream, and water,” explained on another occasion about the secret of eternal health.

Sylvester Stallone’s entire careerspanning five decades, goes back to his early success with Rocky (1976) – he is currently working on the reboot of Rocky IV after confessing that he almost died after his fight with Dolph Lundgren, he has already announced that he is withdrawing from the sequel to the Creed franchise and has said goodbye to the saga of the Mercenaries–, the already well-known story of a helpless boxer that he wrote and starred in. Of course, Sly needs no introduction, and his filmography speaks for itself.

The 75-year-old actor frequently speaks on Instagram about the “crossroads moments” in his life. and his career in which he has felt that he faced insurmountable obstacles. So here I am, andThis is an example that blood, sweat and dreams can be fulfilled”, details. “I wasn’t a very good student, in fact they asked me to drop out of at least a dozen schools, but once on the street I knew I had to apply myself and I started writing. I didn’t know what I was doing but I didn’t stop… As you can see see at the end of this post what can be achieved against all odds. Keep going.”